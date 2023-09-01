Note: The Labor Day holiday might affect regular hours listed here for some venues.
ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Fall Plant Swap from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday; reserve a spot by calling 427-6000.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; hours and admission, 426-2882 or FWHistoryCenter.org.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org; closes Oct. 29.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Napoleonic Days 1804-1814 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; includes battle reenactments and demonstrations of daily life; Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; donations accepted.
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Mike E. Winfield – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
WEDNESDAY
Kevin James Thornton – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $30; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Adrienne Iapalucci – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $10; SummitCityComedy.com; ends Sept. 9.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival – Various times and locations, Auburn; includes classic cars music, food and parade; schedule and information, ACDFestival.org.
Tri-State Bluegrass Festival – Various times; Noble County Fairgrounds, 580 Fair St., Kendallville; information, BluegrassUSA.net.
THURSDAY
Roanoke Fall Festival – Various times and locations, Roanoke; includes crafts, food, live music, dance, parade and contests; schedule and information, RoanokeFallFestival.org; ends Sept. 9.
Grabill Country Fair – Various times and locations, Grabill; includes crafts, live music, pony rides, food and egg toss; schedule and information, GrabillCountryFair.org; ends Sept. 9.
Roann Covered Bridge Festival – Various times and locations, Roann; live music, softball, parade and cruise-in; schedule and information, Roann Covered Bridge Festival; ends Sept. 9.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; indoor, Union Street Market, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends this week.
YLNI Farmers Market –4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
First Friday – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Wabash; includes celebration of Hispanic cultures with dancing and food; DowntownWabash.org.
Author talk – 6:30 p.m.; Lynn MacKaben will discuss novel “Furs and Fevers” about Dominique Rousseau, the first permanent white resident of Kosciusko County; Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Drive, Syracuse; free.
SATURDAY
Digging Through History demonstrations – 10 a.m. to noon; activities include 1750s French Marine reenactor, tool demonstration and spear-throwing; Ruddell Pavilion, 11586 N. Indiana 13, south of Syracuse; free.
SPORTS
ALL WEEKEND
TinCaps – vs. South Bend Cubs; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday, 6:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“August: Osage County,” Three Rivers Music Theatre – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday; 416 W. 4th St.; $32.15 adults, $21.60 students; ThreeRiversMusicTheatre.com; ends Sept. 10.