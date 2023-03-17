COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Becky Robinson – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; summitcitycomedy.com.
SUNDAY
Liz Miele – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; summitcitycomedy.com.
THURSDAY
Donnie Baker – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
Dance Promenade – Salsa; 6 to 9 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; $10 advance registration, $12 drop-in; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.
THURSDAY
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour – 7:30 p.m.; Broadway at the Embassy series; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
HOLIDAY
FRIDAY
Clover Classic – Tent opens at 9 a.m., keg toss at 3:30 p.m., road bowling at 4:30 p.m., parade at 5:30 p.m., music begins at 6:30 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; for ages 21 and older; $5 cover; 432-8966.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Also, art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Night at the Embassy 3: All Black Attire Party – 9:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; presented by Music Lovers Lounge for ages 21 and older; DJs, dancing, food by Shigs in Pit; $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; ends May 13.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
Summit District Pinewood Derby – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Anthony Wayne Area Council office, 8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.; for scouts from kindergarten to age 21; more information and registration at www.scoutingevent.com/157-summitdistrictderby2023.
Full Throttle Monster Trucks – 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $29 for adults, $19 children 12 and younger; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free; backup date is March 26; more information, summitcityaerospacemodelers.com/concordia-low-power.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball National Championship – 4 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $45 adults, $35 children and seniors; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Wisconsin Herd; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; Ticketmaster.com.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $25 adults, $15 seniors, $15 ages 22 and younger; FWCivic.org or 424-5220. Ends April 2.
“No Sex Please, We’re British,” Arena Dinner Theatre – Dinner at 7 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, dinner at 1 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. Sunday; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org and arenadinnertheatre.org. Ends March 25.
THURSDAY
“Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr.,” Fire & Light Productions – 7 p.m.; University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $13 advance at FireAndLightProductions.com or $15 day of show at the door. Ends March 25.