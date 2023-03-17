Shakespeare Abridged

Bob Ahlersmeyer, left, Nol Beckley and Hayley Johnson star in “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” which Civic Theatre opens tonight.

 Courtesy

COMEDY

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Becky Robinson – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; summitcitycomedy.com.

SUNDAY

Liz Miele – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; summitcitycomedy.com.

THURSDAY

Donnie Baker – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

Dance Promenade – Salsa; 6 to 9 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; $10 advance registration, $12 drop-in; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.

THURSDAY

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour – 7:30 p.m.; Broadway at the Embassy series; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

HOLIDAY

FRIDAY

Clover Classic – Tent opens at 9 a.m., keg toss at 3:30 p.m., road bowling at 4:30 p.m., parade at 5:30 p.m., music begins at 6:30 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; for ages 21 and older; $5 cover; 432-8966.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Also, art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.

Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us or 421-1200.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY

Night at the Embassy 3: All Black Attire Party – 9:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; presented by Music Lovers Lounge for ages 21 and older; DJs, dancing, food by Shigs in Pit; $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; ends May 13.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.

Summit District Pinewood Derby – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Anthony Wayne Area Council office, 8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.; for scouts from kindergarten to age 21; more information and registration at www.scoutingevent.com/157-summitdistrictderby2023.

Full Throttle Monster Trucks – 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $29 for adults, $19 children 12 and younger; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

SUNDAY

Rocket launch – 1 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free; backup date is March 26; more information, summitcityaerospacemodelers.com/concordia-low-power.

SPORTS

SATURDAY

NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball National Championship – 4 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $45 adults, $35 children and seniors; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

SUNDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Wisconsin Herd; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; Ticketmaster.com.

STAGE

ALL WEEKEND

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $25 adults, $15 seniors, $15 ages 22 and younger; FWCivic.org or 424-5220. Ends April 2.

“No Sex Please, We’re British,” Arena Dinner Theatre – Dinner at 7 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, dinner at 1 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. Sunday; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org and arenadinnertheatre.org. Ends March 25.

THURSDAY

“Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr.,” Fire & Light Productions – 7 p.m.; University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $13 advance at FireAndLightProductions.com or $15 day of show at the door. Ends March 25.