ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. Mud Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday with fossil investigations and more.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 25; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; personal tours, soldier reenactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
ALL WEEKEND
Adele Givens – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com.
FRIDAY
Fully Loaded Comedy Festival featuring Bert Kreischer – 7 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets start at $49.25; parkviewfield.streamlineticketing.com.
THURSDAY
Jessica Kierson – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com; ends July 1.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Flyt RSK – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Allen County 4-H Fair – Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road; schedule at www.allencountyfairgroundsin.com/full-fair-schedule.
Fort Wayne Greek Fest – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; free admission until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and all day Sunday; features food, music and dancing; FortWayneGreekFestival.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Covington Art Fair – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Covington Plaza, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd.; more than 90 artists, live jazz music, food trucks.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
SUNDAY
Fort Wayne Record and CD Show – 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas Road; free admission.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6
YLNI Farmers Market –4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Aug. 30.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball – 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for males 16 to 25; registration required, begins at 7 p.m.; FortWayneUnited.org.
WEDNESDAY
River Rangers – 10 to 11 a.m.; STEM activities for children ages 5 to 12; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free; registration required by emailing child’s name and class title by Monday to hannah.webb@cityoffortwayne.org; FortWayneParks.org; ends July 26.
THURSDAY
Tred the Trails – 6 p.m.; meet at Rockhill Park, across from 1474 Catalpa St.; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
Superhero 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run – 7 p.m.; Pickett’s Run Park, 513 E. Washington St., Bluffton; capes and masks for participants; $10; sign up at tinyurl.com/bdeusy3s. Folled by Light Up the Night bike ride at 9 p.m. on River Road.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 children; VanGoghFortWayne.com; ends Aug. 10.
FRIDAY
Family Game Night – 6 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SATURDAY
ARCH Historic Home & Garden Tour – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ticket booth and parking at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.; nine homes on tour in the Lakeside Historic District; $15 adults and $10 children through 11 p.m. Friday at ARCHFW.org, $20 adults and $15 children at the booth Saturday.
Theater Script Jam – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; practice acting, blocking and character interpretation; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SUNDAY
Film screening, “Our Hospitality” (1923) – Black-and-white silent movie accompanied by Cletus Goens on organ; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10, free for seniors and 12 and younger; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“First Ladies, First!” – 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Wawasee High School, 1 Warrior Path, Syracuse; actors portray Martha Washington and Abigail Adams discussing their lives; free; CHQW.org.
Tabletop games – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; $5; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime at the Park – 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free; ends Aug. 2.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“tick...tick...BOOM!,” Arena Dinner Theatre – Dinner at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, dinner at 1 p.m. and show at 2 p.m. Sunday; 719 Rockhill St.; $45; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.
“A Star’s Born: The Concert,” First Presbyterian Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $22 adults, $20 seniors, $18 students; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.
SATURDAY
“Aesop’s Fables at the Furth,” Angola Youth Theater Camp – 4:30 p.m.; T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; $10 adults, free for children; trine.edu/furth.