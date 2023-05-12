ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 25; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Mother’s Day in the garden includes free admission for mothers Saturday and Sunday; the first 800 mothers receive a free plant.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Muster on the St. Mary’s – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; reenactors representing times from early Romans through World War II; Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; donations accepted.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Chris Kattan – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $22; SummitCityComedy.com.
SATURDAY
Katt Williams – 8 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
Reno Collier – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Junkyard Band – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
Kekionga Craft Fest – Noon to 4 p.m.; Kekionga Craft Co., 7328 Maysville Road; ages 21 and older; samples from Indiana breweries and cideries; tickets start at $10; OnTapTickets.com.
HOLIDAY
SUNDAY
Mom Day at Tek – 1 to 5 p.m.; women’s welding class while spouse and children can create crafts for mother; TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St.; $25 per family; register at 750-9013 or TekVenture.org.
MARKETS
ALL WEEKEND
Mother’s Day Plant Sale – 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; more than 700 varieties of plants including herbs, vegetable starts and flowers; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; indoor season ends Saturday, outdoor season begins May 20.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; includes artisans and food; parking lot of Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road; second Saturday of each month through October.
Art Bazaar in the Plaza – 2 to 6 p.m.; vendors, live painting and music; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; 267-6082; rain date is June 10.
Fort Wayne Maker’s Market spring kickoff – 4 to 9 p.m.; vendors, food and music; Ambrosia Orchard, 104025 U.S. 27, Hoagland.
SUNDAY
2nd Sunday Creative Maker Market – 1 to 5 p.m.; crafts, vintage tools and other goods; TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St.
RECREATION
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; meet at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
THURSDAY
Nature Explorers – 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; for children ages 3 to 5 accompanied by an adult; LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; $10; register at lcnaturepark.org/events.
Tread the Trails – 6 p.m.; Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Sensory Workshop Series: Bubble Wrap Painting – 6 to 8 p.m.; pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free; registration required at 427-6000 or FortWayneParks.org.
SATURDAY
disAbilities Expo – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; featuring services and products for people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; free; www.disabilitiesexpoindiana.org.
SPORTS
ALL WEEKEND
TinCaps – vs. Beloit Sky Carp; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday; post-game fireworks Friday and Saturday, post-game autographs Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“Into the Woods,” Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $22 ages 23 and younger, $30 seniors; ArtsTix Community Box Office at 303 E. Main St., tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226.
“Clybourne Park,” First Presbyterian Theater – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; $22 adults, $20 seniors, $18 students age 24 and younger; ArtsTix Community Box Office, tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226; ends May 21.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“And Then There Were None,” Arena Dinner Theatre – Dinner at 7 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org.
“Brigadoon,” Fire & Light Productions – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday; University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $13 advance, $15 at the door; FireAndLightProductions.com.