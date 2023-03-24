COMEDY
THURSDAY
Jason Cheny – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com. Also performing March 31 and April 1.
DANCE
ALL WEEKEND
“Swan Lake,” Fort Wayne Ballet – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; music by Fort Wayne Philharmonic; $45 adults, $35 children; 422-4226 or tickets.artstix.org.
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SUNDAY
Singles dance and potluck – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road; 209-3960.
WEDNESDAY
Dance Promenade – Cha Cha Cha; 6 to 9 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; $10 advance registration, $12 drop-in; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.
FESTIVALS
SATURDAY
Maple Syrup Festival – 8 a.m. to noon; Williams County Fairgrounds, 619 E. Main St., Montpelier, Ohio; food and activities such as wagon rides, seedling sale and wildlife events; schedule and more, NorthwestOhioMapleSyrupProducers.com.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Also, art display by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY
Union Civil War Garrison – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; reenactment of 9th Indiana Volunteer Infantry on duty in Alabama; free, donations accepted.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
CommUNITY Arts reception – 7 p.m.; Manchester Junior High auditorium, 1 Squire Drive, North Manchester; includes artwork displays, performances and snacks; free.
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; ends May 13.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
Spring Celebration – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; birdwatching, crafts, scavenger hunt; birds of prey from Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center from noon to 1 p.m.; free.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; free admission.
Shipshewana On the Road – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; vendors with gifts, crafts and food; tickets start at $5; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
Fort Wayne Record & CD Show – 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas Road; vinyl records, CDs and stereo gear; for table information, 260-482-2525.
George Washington memorabilia display – noon to 3 p.m.; Great Hall, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; includes Washington’s inaugural bible and the ceremonial gavel used to lay the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian; organized by Masonic Wayne Lodge #25; free.
WEDNESDAY
“Feminism: Voices & Visions” – 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Auditorium, Achatz Hall, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; art, literature and discussion exploring themes in feminism; free.
WEDNESDAY AND
THURSDAY
Collie Club of America 2023 National Specialty Show – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; free; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com. Ends April 1.
SPORTS
FRIDAY
Komets – vs. Rapid City Rush; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SATURDAY
Komets – vs. Rapid City Rush; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SUNDAY
Komets – vs. Rapid City Rush; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $25 adults, $15 seniors, $15 ages 22 and younger; FWCivic.org or 424-5220. Ends April 2.
“Godspell,” First Presbyterian Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; $22 adults, $18 children and students; FirstPresFortWayne.org/theater. Ends April 2.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“No Sex Please, We’re British,” Arena Dinner Theatre – Dinner at 7 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org and arenadinnertheatre.org.
“Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr.,” Fire & Light Productions – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday; University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $13 advance at FireAndLightProductions.com or $15 day of show at the door.
THURSDAY
“Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” Trine University Theatre – 7:30 p.m.; T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; $10 adults, $5 students ages 12 to 18. Ends April 1.