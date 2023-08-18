ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; hours and admission, 426-2882 or FWHistoryCenter.org.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free 1 and younger; KidsZoo.org; closes Oct. 29.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
ALL WEEKEND
Lavell Crawford – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $30; SummitCityComedy.com.
SATURDAY
Tim Hawkins – 7 p.m.; PFW Music Center, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; tickets start at $19; Etix.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Dance Promenade Presents Latin Dance Party – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; live music and DJ Latin Perez; $8, cards only.
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Collective Expressions – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; original works by Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s professional and youth companies and Pineapple Dance Project; Williams Theatre, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $20; FWDC.org.
FESTIVALS
SUNDAY
Open Streets Fort Wayne – Noon to 4 p.m.; more than 20 blocks of Calhoun Street; live music, food, activities; OpenStreetsFW.org.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Downtown Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Paradise Spring Park, Wabash.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Downtown Wabash Summer Sidewalk Sales – Hours vary by business; downtown Wabash; includes food trucks and mobile bars.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; indoor, Union Street Market, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6
YLNI Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Aug. 30.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
13th Annual 5K Run/Walk to Eradicate Polio – Kids’ Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m., 5K Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m.; begins at boat ramp in Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Road; $35; GetMeRegistered.com/polio.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Maumee Valley Antique Steam and Gas Engine Show – 9 a.m. to dusk; Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; includes tractors, engines, displays and children’s events; $5; MaumeeValley.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Dave Kunkel Cruise-In – 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; more than 400 cars; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash.
SATURDAY
So You Think You’ve Got Talent? – 7 to 9 p.m.; Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville; talent show; $10 adults, $5 students and seniors, free for children 5 and younger; https://www.facebook.com/TalentShowIndiana.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free; summitcityaerospacemodelers.com/concordia-low-power; backup date is Aug. 27.
SPORTS
ALL WEEKEND
TinCaps – vs. Dayton Dragons; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“Bedroom Farce,” First Presbyterian Theater – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $22 adults, $20 seniors, $18 students 24 and younger; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org; ends Aug. 27.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Ripcord,” Arena Dinner Theatre – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 719 Rockhill St.; $35; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.