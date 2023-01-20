COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Joe Machi – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; summitcitycomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Nate Bargatze – 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion Dance – Flyt Rsk Band; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Dance Promenade – Swing; 6 to 9 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; $10 advance registration, $12 drop-in; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer” opens Saturday, ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Candlelit Walk – 7 p.m.; Pokagon State Park Nature Center, 2395 Lane 105 Lake James, Angola; candles will light the way for the 1-mile self-guided walk, followed by hot cocoa and a bonfire.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Gun & Knife Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; admission starts at $14 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and $10 for children younger than 12.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
Komets – vs. Indy Fuel; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SUNDAY
Mad Ants – vs. College Park Skyhawks; 3 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; Ticketmaster.com.
THEATER
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“The Ladies Man” – dinner 7 p.m., performance 8 p.m.; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org and arenadinnertheatre.org. Ends Feb. 4.
TUESDAY
“On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $20; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.