Something Rotten

ATTRACTIONS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; hours and admission, 426-2882 or FWHistoryCenter.org.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.

The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; personal tours, soldier re-enactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.

COMEDY

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Eddie Griffin – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $35; SummitCityComedy.com.

SUNDAY

Steven Ho and Jack Assadourian Jr. – 6 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $30; SummitCityComedy.com.

THURSDAY

Samuel J. Comroe – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $18; SummitCityComedy.com; ends Aug. 5.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

ALL WEEKEND

Orland Vermont Settlement Festival – Includes food, parade, animals, cricket spitting contest, corn hole tournament and more; Orland Town Park, North Indiana 327, Orland; information and schedule, www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091161810066.

FRIDAY

Huntington County 4-H Fair – Includes horse and pony show, times and events; Huntington County Fairgrounds, 631 Taylor St., Huntington; times and events, extension.purdue.edu/county/huntington/_docs/4h/huntington4h.html.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Berne Swiss Days – Includes live music, games and vendors; information and schedule, SwissDaysBerne.com.

SATURDAY

WaterWorks FunFest – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; includes demonstrations, tours, food and activities; City Utilities Water Pollution Control Plant, 2601 Dwenger Ave.; free; WaterWorksFunFest.org.

Dixie Day Festival – Includes arts and crafts fair, market, antiques, food and vehicle shows; various times and locations in downtown North Webster.

MARKETS

FRIDAY

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.

SATURDAY

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.

WEDNESDAY

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; indoor, Union Street Market, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.

Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6

YLNI Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Aug. 30.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 children; VanGoghFortWayne.com, ends Aug. 10.

FRIDAY

Family Game Night – 6 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.

SATURDAY

Lion’s Club Car Show – Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., awards at 2 p.m.; Zanesville Tower Life Center, 11811 Wayne St.

Memorial Car Show – 4 to 8 p.m.; Phil’s Hobby Shop, 3938 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Miss Northeast and Miss Fort Wayne – 5 p.m.; preliminary pageants to Miss Indiana; DeKalb High School, 3424 County Road 427, Waterloo; $15, or $12 for children 12 and younger at the door.

Theater Script Jam – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; practice acting, blocking and character interpretation; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.

SUNDAY

Tabletop games – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; $5; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.

MONDAY

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” film screening – 1 and 7 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; free; HoneywellArts.org.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime at the Park – 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

THURSDAY

Classic Car Cruise-In – 5 to 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; 456-2988.

SPORTS

TUESDAY TO THURSDAY

TinCaps – vs. Great Lakes Loons; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.

STAGE

ALL WEEKEND

“Something Rotten!”, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 seniors, $22 youth; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.

“Into the Woods,” Pulse Opera House – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 1/2 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and younger; 260-375-7017 or PulseOperaHouse.org.