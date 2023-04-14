Little Women at PFW

Actors, from left, Wren Rogers, Olivia Albertson, Abby Coates and Erin Butler portray the March sisters in Purdue University Fort Wayne’s production of “Little Women, the Musical.”

 Courtesy

COMEDY

FRIDAY

Heather Land – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $34.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Michael Winslow – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.

THURSDAY

Kellen Erskine – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; SummitCityComedy.com; ends April 22.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

Water Lantern Festival – 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park, 2300 S. Clinton St.; food trucks, music, design and launch lanterns; tickets start at $35.99 advance, $45.99 day of festival; WaterLanternFestival.com.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends Sunday; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.

RECREATION

THURSDAY

Nature Explorers – 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; $10; register at lcnaturepark.org/events.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; ends May 13.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.

SUNDAY

Rocket launch – 1 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free; more information, summitcityaerospacemodelers.com/concordia-low-power.

THURSDAY

Film screening – “King Richard”; 10 a.m.; Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton;

SPORTS

FRIDAY

TinCaps – vs. Lake County; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.

SATURDAY

Komets – vs. Indy Fuel; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger; Ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

TinCaps – vs. Lake County; 1:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.

STAGE

ALL WEEKEND

“Little Women, the Musical,” PFW Department of Theatre – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theatre, Rhinehart Music Center, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $20 adults, $18 seniors, $5 children and students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets; ends April 22.

SATURDAY

“Jesus Christ Superstar” – 8 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.