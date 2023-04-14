COMEDY
FRIDAY
Heather Land – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $34.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Michael Winslow – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Kellen Erskine – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; SummitCityComedy.com; ends April 22.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
Water Lantern Festival – 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park, 2300 S. Clinton St.; food trucks, music, design and launch lanterns; tickets start at $35.99 advance, $45.99 day of festival; WaterLanternFestival.com.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends Sunday; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
RECREATION
THURSDAY
Nature Explorers – 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; $10; register at lcnaturepark.org/events.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; ends May 13.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free; more information, summitcityaerospacemodelers.com/concordia-low-power.
THURSDAY
Film screening – “King Richard”; 10 a.m.; Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton;
SPORTS
FRIDAY
TinCaps – vs. Lake County; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
SATURDAY
Komets – vs. Indy Fuel; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger; Ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
TinCaps – vs. Lake County; 1:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“Little Women, the Musical,” PFW Department of Theatre – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theatre, Rhinehart Music Center, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $20 adults, $18 seniors, $5 children and students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets; ends April 22.
SATURDAY
“Jesus Christ Superstar” – 8 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.