COMEDY
MONDAY
Gareth Reynolds – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; summitcitycomedy.com.
THURSDAY
Rocky Dale Davis – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; summitcitycomedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SUNDAY
Singles dance – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; with potluck; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road; 209-3960.
WEDNESDAY
Dance Promenade – Samba; 6 to 9 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; $10 advance registration, $12 drop-in; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
THURSDAY
“Rhythm of the Dance” – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Festival
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Fort Wayne FAME Festival – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; art displays, music performances, craft stations for children; $5 adults, free for children.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. Groundwater Awareness Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with special labs at at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and a speaker at 1 p.m.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15. The Great Train Connection with model train displays Friday through Sunday.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY
Spring Forward on the Trails – 1 p.m.; meet at Glendale Road Trailhead near 5510 Glendale Road; 6 1/2 mile guided bike ride along Towpath Traill; followed by hike at Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road at 1:30 p.m.; free; 427-6228.
THURSDAY
Nature Explorers – 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; $10; register at lcnaturepark.org/events.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; ends May 13.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
NoblePalooza – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville; marketplace, gardening demonstrations; NoblePalooza.com or 260-636-3800; free.
Oscar Party – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St.; red carpet, music, games, screening of “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; $50; CinemaCenter.org.
SUNDAY
Sassy Sunday’s Taco and Tampons – Noon to 6 p.m.; Studi07, 3414 Fairfield Ave.; artisan and craft vendors, vegan buffet, music and prizes; collecting menstrual items for East Allen County Schools.
THURSDAY
“An Influence for Good” – 5:30 p.m.; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; screening of documentary about Helene Foellinger; free; RSVP required at foellinger.org/documentary.
SPORTS
FRIDAY
Komets – vs. Wheeling Nailers; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SATURDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Motor City Cruise; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; Ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
Komets – vs. Indy Fuel; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
THURSDAY
NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball National Championship – 5:30 and 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $45 adults, $35 children and seniors; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com. Also 4 p.m. March 18.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“The Sexton,” Playground 630 – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Studio Theatre, Kettler Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $20; thesexton.eventbrite.com, 416-4461 or playground630@gmail.com.
“Dearly Beloved,” Wagon Wheel Community Theatre – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $15; WagonWheelCenter.org or 574-267-8041.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“That Jester Thing,” The Jesters – 6 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; North Campus Auditorium, University of Saint Francis, 2702 Spring St.; $10; order tickets at 399-8064, pay at door.