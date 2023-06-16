ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 25; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Father’s Day in the Garden on Saturday and Sunday with free admission for fathers and grandfathers; the first 300 fathers receive a free plant.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org. Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; suggested donation of $10.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; personal tours, soldier reenactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Jamie Kennedy – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Jerry Seinfeld – 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Brittany Schmitt – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $18; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Country Junction; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
BBQ RibFest – Free until 5:30 p.m., then $6 adults, $3 children ages 8 to 17 on Friday and Saturday; $3 ages 10 and older, free for fathers on Sunday; rib masters, vendors, music; hours and details, BBQRibFest.com.
Huntington Heritage Days – Celebrating “Huntington at 175 years”; various locations, Huntington; schedules and more information at www.huntington-chamber.com/blog/category/heritage-days.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Fort Wayne Quilt Fest – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; quilts on display, vendors, demonstrations, silent auction, adwards; $10 for one day, $15 for two days; FWQuiltFest.com.
Lagro Good Ole Days – Downtown Lagro; food, circus, games; VisitWabashCounty.com.
TUESDAY TO THURSDAY
Allen County 4-H Fair – Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road; free until 2 p.m. then $5 Tuesday and Wednesday, $10 Thursday; schedule at www.allencountyfairgroundsin.com/full-fair-schedule; ends June 25.
HOLIDAY
SATURDAY
The Real Juneteenth – 1 to 6 p.m.; Kettler Park, 5715 Buell Drive; free food for the first 100 people; live music, children’s book walk, free haircuts and more ; free.
SUNDAY
Dad Day – 1 to 5 p.m.; TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St.; hands-on projects, RC 4x4 Rock Climbers, squirt gun zombie battles; $5 per person or $20 per family; 750-9013 or www.tekventure.org.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Father’s Day 5K Walk, Run, Ruck – 8:30 a.m.; Associated Churches Mission House, 624 E. Wayne St., free kid’s fun run at 8:15 a.m., face-painting, visit a fire truck; $30 registration; AssociatedChurches.org/2023-fd5k.
Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball – 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for males 16 to 25; registration required, begins at 7 p.m.; FortWayneUnited.org.
WEDNESDAY
River Rangers – 10 to 11 a.m.; STEM activities for children ages 5 to 12; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free; registration required by emailing child’s name and class title by Monday to hannah.webb@cityoffortwayne.org; FortWayneParks.org; ends July 26.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
City of Lakes Show Ski Tournament – Buck-Up Freestyle Jump tour at 7 p.m. Friday; competitions Saturday and Sunday; more information, www.lakecityskiers.org.
Freedom Truck Meet – Car show, dirt drags, monster truck rides, live music, vendors and more; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St.; more information, www.colemotorstruckmeet.com.
FRIDAY
Renaissance Car Show – 5 to 8 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowswer Ave.; registration, $10, starts at 3:30 p.m.; live music, displays, free food for first 200 people; free; www.cityoffortwayne.org/RenaissanceCarShow.
Pride Film Fest Night – 6 to 9 p.m.; Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St.; film screenings and performances from local LGBTQIA+ artists and performers; RSVP at cinemacenter.org; free.
SATURDAY
Welcome to My Garden Tour and Porch Showcase – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; begins at Eel River Town Gardens, 113 W. Main St., North Manchester; features eight gardens throughout the city; $10, free for children younger than 12.
“Alice in Underland: A celebration of local artists” – 7 to 10 p.m.; The Garden, 3308 N. Anthony Blvd.; “Alice in Wonderland”-themed costume party, prizes, food, live music, photo booth, artists selling work; $10.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Vera Bradley Outlet Sale – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free; more information, summitcityaerospacemodelers.com/concordia-low-power; backup date is June 25.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime at the Park – 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free; ends Aug. 2.
SPORTS
ALL WEEKEND
TinCaps – vs. Dayton Dragons; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.