ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Fall Bonsai Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; hours and admission, 426-2882 or FWHistoryCenter.org.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org; closes Oct. 29.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY
Rollin’ at the River Comedy Show – 7 to 9 p.m.; features headliner Jamarcus “JT” Turner; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Che Durena – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com.
SATURDAY
Jeff Allen – 4 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $35; SummitCityComedy.com.
SUNDAY
James Carmacho – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $10; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Jiaoying Summers – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Native American dancing demonstration – 6:30 p.m.; Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw; also, open house at the museum.
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Flyt RISK; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
THURSDAY
Wine Barre, Fort Wayne Ballet Studio Series – 7:30 p.m.; Fort Wayne Ballet, Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St.; $20; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival – Paulding County Fairgrounds, 501 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio; $5, free for children 10 and younger; FlatRockCreekFestival.com
SATURDAY
Sweet Treats Festival – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; includes candy, chocolate and desserts; Charlie Creek Inn, 111 W. Market St., Wabash; register at CharlieCreekInn.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Johnny Appleseed Festival – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; includes food, crafts and antiques; Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks; JohnnyAppleseedFest.com.
THURSDAY
Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival – 6 p.m.; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S Washington St, Van Wert, Ohio; bighamcommunications.wixsite.com/vwbluegrassfestival; ends Sept. 23.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; indoor, Union Street Market, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
Memorial marker – 2 p.m.; Sons of the American Revolution will install a marker at the grave of Col. Alexander Ewing, founder of Fort Wayne; Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free; summitcityaerospacemodelers.com/concordia-low-power; backup date is Sept. 24.
Sensory Expo – 1 to 5 p.m.; learn about sensory processing disorders and connect with local organizations; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 seniors, $22 youth; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.