ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 25; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information, 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; www.kidszoo.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
David Koechner – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $22; SummitCityComedy.com.
SUNDAY
Mojo Brookzz – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Chris Kattan – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $22; SummitCityComedy.com; ends May 13.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Project Ballet – 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; classical and contemporary works; tickets start at $19; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or www.ticketmaster.com.
FESTIVALS
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Five Medals at the Trace – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; includes live re-enactments, Native American encampments, 18th century artisans and shopping; Stone’s Trace, 5111 Lincolnway S., Ligonier; information, www.facebook.com/pages/category/History-Museum/Five-Medals-at-The-Trace-103932441259144.
RECREATION
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; meet at Conklin Pavilion, Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Road; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Historic Swinney Homestead Open House – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.; 637-8622 or www.settlersinc.org.
Rescue Mission Annual Spring Gala – 6 p.m.; Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $150; live and silent auctions; FWRM.org/gala.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; ends May 13.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Allen County Courthouse guided tours – Hour-long tour every half-hour, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 715 S. Calhoun St.; hosted by AARP Indiana; register at https://local.aarp.org/aarp-event/aarp-in-allen-county-courthouse-heritage-tour-fort-wayne-in-5623-nhnkdfsss8y.html.
Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; Fiber Arts: Cording and Twining with Greta Sirios; $7 adults, $5 youth and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.
SUNDAY
Sanctuaries and Stained Glass Tour – 1 to 5 p.m.; self-guided tour at various city churches; free; see participating churches and map at www.facebook.com/events/189982600456061.
Be Your Own Artist – 1 to 4 p.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; create a custom hula hoop from provided materials; activity designed for ages 13 and older.
SPORTS
TUESDAY
TinCaps – vs. Beloit Sky Carp; 6:35 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; www.tincapstickets.com or 482-6400; Family Feast Night.
WEDNESDAY
TinCaps – vs. Beloit Sky Carp; 6:35 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; www.tincapstickets.com or 482-6400; Paws and Claws Night.
THURSDAY
TinCaps – vs. Beloit Sky Carp; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; www.tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
“And Then There Were None,” Arena Dinner Theatre – Dinner at 7 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, dinner at 1 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. Sunday; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org; ends May 13.
“The Orphan Train,” Pulse Opera House – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15 adults, $5 children ages 12 and younger; PulseOperaHouse.org or 260-375-7017.
“Cinderella,” Oak Farm Montessori School Theater Company – 7 p.m.; Community Learning Center, 401 W. Diamond St., Kendallville; $5 adults, $2 students in advance at www.onthestage.tickets/show/oak-farm-montessori-school/63dd1dc3c5d557050eff659e/tickets; $7 adults, $4 students at the door.
FRIDAY
“An Evening of One-Act Plays,” Warsaw Community High School Theatre Department – 7 p.m.; features six plays directed by juniors and seniors; Warsaw Performing Arts Center, 804 Rozella Road, Warsaw; $10; 574-371-5040 or warsawperformingarts.vbotickets.com/events.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“Into the Woods,” Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $22 ages 23 and younger, $30 seniors; ArtsTix Community Box Office at 303 E. Main St., tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226; ends May 14.
TUESDAY
“Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premiere Talent Show” – 7 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; features 10 music and dance acts; benefits Turnstone; tickets start at $50; 483-2100 or turnstone.org/centerstage.
THURSDAY
“Brigadoon,” Fire & Light Productions – 7 p.m.; University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $13 advance, $15 at the door; www.fireandlightproductions.com; ends May 13.
“Annie” – 7:30 p.m.; Broadway at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or www.ticketmaster.com.