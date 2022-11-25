BOOKS
SATURDAY
Book party for author Caroline Brewer – New book “Say Their Names”; 2 to 5 p.m.; Bipoca Art Gallery, 3402 Fairfield Ave.; RSVP at 438-2929 or poadec.comm@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Author Caroline Brewer – Discussion about new book, “Say Their Names”; 10:30 a.m.; Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5320 Old Mill Road; Brewer will discuss the Black Lives Matter movement; book signing to follow.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
HOLIDAY
ALL WEEKEND
Festival of Gingerbread – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $6 ages 18 to 64, $4 ages 65 and older and ages 3 to 17, free for ages 2 and younger; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; ends Dec. 18; for schedule of events and activities, go to fwhistorycenter.org.
Lights of Joy – Drive-through light display; Shipshewana RV Park, Shipshewana; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday; $20 per vehicle; shipshewanalightsofjoy.com; ends Dec. 31.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights – Features 2-mile light displays; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; hours, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $10 per vehicle, $20 per 15-passenger van and $40 for a bus/trolley; ends Dec. 31.
Lights of Love Memorial – 1 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday; also, 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Dec. 2 and 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3-4; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; hosted by Erin’s House for Grieving Children; display of candles and messages on videoboard; ends Dec. 4.
Festival of Trees – Decorated themed trees for holiday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 ages 13 and older, $5 ages 1 to 12 and free for younger than 1; fwembassytheatre.org/festival-of-trees.
Holiday Lights – 6 to 9:30 p.m. weekends through Dec. 25; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 125 Fox Road, Van Wert, Ohio; hosted by 4-H Exchange Club; $5 per carload and $25 passenger van, bus or limo.
Holiday Window Displays – Ends Jan. 3; handmade, paper-cut light boxes; Promendade Park Pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.
FRIDAY
Holiday Homecoming – 6 to 8 p.m.; downtown New Haven on Broadway; parade starts at 5:30 p.m., Santa arrives at Canal Landing about 6 p.m.; family activities, carriage rides, live reindeer and music.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Christkindl Market of Bryan – European-style outdoor Christmas market; Williams County Courthouse Square, Bryan, Ohio; hours, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17.
SATURDAY
Christmas at the Old Fort – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; learn how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s; artisans and bake sale; The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free but donations accepted.
Live reindeer – 5 to 7 p.m.; Jefferson Pointe, near White House Black Market and Loft, 1430 W. Jefferson Blvd.; Saturdays through Dec. 17.
Days of Holly Shopping – Downtown Fort Wayne; holiday characters at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; ends Dec. 17.
Chautauqua’s Old Fashioned Christmas – 6 to 8 p.m.; Oakwood Resort, Syracuse; Santa, reindeer, live Nativity, horse-drawn wagon rides and tree lighting; free.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Happy Smallidays” ends Jan. 8; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Champions of Magic – 7:30 p.m.; features magicians, illusionists and special effects; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, Wabash; $35 to $75; honeywellarts.org or 260-563-1102.
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Gun & Knife Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $7 adults, $6 ages 60 and older; free ages 12 and younger.
SUNDAY
Fort Wayne Record and CD Show – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas Road; free admission.
SPORTS
FRIDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Iowa Wolves; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY
Komets – vs. Toledo Walleye; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
THEATER
THURSDAY
“A Christmas Carol” – Summit City Music Theatre; 7:30 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park Barn, 817 Dupont Road; $25; SummitCityMT.com; ends Dec. 11.