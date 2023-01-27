DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Dance Promenade – Two-step and line dance; 6 to 9 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; $10 advance registration, $12 drop-in; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.
FESTIVALS
SATURDAY
Winterval – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; various downtown locations; includes hikes, crafts, miniature golf, sled dogs and live ice carving; free; full schedule, www.fortwayneparks.org/programs/winterval.html
Winter Cozy – 6 to 10 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; $10; ice sculptors, s’mores, fire pit, live music, photo booth and more; FortWayneParks.org.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15. T’ai Chi for Relaxation, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY
“Nouvelle Annee 1743 – A New Year in France” – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; reenactments of life among French colonial settlers, soldiers, and their Native American allies; free, donations accepted.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
FRIDAY
Wild Walkers hike – 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.; Delt Church Park, 6455 S. 200 W., Wolcottville; FortWayneParks.org.
SATURDAY
Fort Wayne UNITED Late Night Basketball: 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for men 16 to 25; register at Fort Wayne UNITED on Facebook.
TUESDAY
T’ai Chi for Relaxation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.;
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
AND SUNDAY
Mizpah Shrine Circus – 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $16; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert” – Movie screening; 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; Regal Coldwater Crossing, 211 W. Washington Center Road; information and tickets, www.fathomevents.com.
THURSDAY
Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $12 adults, $10 seniors, $3 children ages 5 to 12; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com; ends Feb. 5.
“Dragons & Mythical Beasts” – 6:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; interactive show of heroes and monsters; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
THEATER
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
AND SUNDAY
“The Ladies Man” – dinner 7 p.m., performance 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; dinner 1 p.m., performance 2 p.m. Sunday; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org and arenadinnertheatre.org; ends Feb. 4.