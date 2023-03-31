COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Jason Cheny – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com.
SUNDAY
Alex Velluto – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $10; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Preacher Lawson – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com. Also, April 7 and 8.
Kevin Nealon – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
Studio A Series, Fort Wayne Ballet – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St.; $20; 422-4226 or tickets.artstix.org
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
HOLIDAY
SATURDAY
Faith Baptist Church Egg Hunt – Noon; followed by cookout; Roush Park, 925 W. Silver St., Bluffton; free; 260-589-3797.
WEDNESDAY
Bluffton Parks Easter Egg Hunt – 5:30 p.m.; Roush Park, 925 W. Silver St., Bluffton; bring basket or bag for collecting eggs; free.
Bluffton Parks Dog Bone Egg Hunt – 5:45 p.m.; Roush Park, 925 W. Silver St., Bluffton; bring basket or bag for treats eggs; free.
Sensory-Friendly Easter Egg Hunt – 6:30 p.m.; Lions Park, 228 Midway St., Bluffton; free, registration required; 260-824-6069 or events@blufftonindiana.gov.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Also, art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com. Fool Hardy History; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; submit guesses about unusual objects for the chance to win prizes.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Collie Club of America 2023 National Specialty Show – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; free; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; ends May 13.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
Model Railroad Show and Swap – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Classic Café Catering and Event Center, 4832 HIllegas Road; $5 adults, $8 families, free for children 12 and younger; hosted by Maumee Valley Railroad Club.
Trine University 54th annual International Night – 6 to 9 p.m.; MTI Center, 1215 Thunder Ave., Angola; henna tattoos, African drums workshop, photo booth, pottery painting and more; free.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
Komets – vs. South Carolina Stingrays; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SUNDAY
Komets – vs. Iowa Heartlanders; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
TUESDAY
TinCaps Meet the Team Night – 5 to 8 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; watch the team’s workout and get autographs from players and coaches; free.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $25 adults, $15 seniors, $15 ages 22 and younger; FWCivic.org or 424-5220.
“Godspell,” First Presbyterian Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; $22 adults, $18 children and students; FirstPresFortWayne.org/theater.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” Trine University Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday; T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; $10 adults, $5 students ages 12 to 18.