ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Daylily Show by the Fort Wayne Daylily Society from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Free “Grow What You Eat” program from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Book signing with author Bevin Cohen from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – T.R.A.I.N. display, ends July 15; The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; hours and admission, 426-2882 or FWHistoryCenter.org.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 2 to 12, free for younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; personal tours, soldier reenactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Gianmarco Soresi – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $18; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Three Rivers Festival – Ends July 15; various events, locations and activities; Junk Food Alley, Midway and entertainment at Headwaters Park; for more information on times and events, go to ThreeRiversFestival.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Angola Balloons Aloft – Angola High School, 350 S. John McBride Ave.; includes hot air balloon flights, classic car show, helicopter rides, food vendors and kids zone; for more information on times and events, go to AngolaBalloonsAloft.com.
SUNDAY
Kosciusko County Fair – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; ends July 15; includes monster trucks, horse pull, demolition derby; Kosciusko County Community Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw; for more information on times and events, go to KCFair.com.
THURSDAY
St. Joe Pickle Festival – Ends July 15; various locations in St. Joe; includes fireworks, parade, food, car show, animals, bingo, pickle derby, pickle spoon race and pickle eating contest; for more information on times and events, go to www.stjoeindiana.org/pickle-festival.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; includes artisans and food; parking lot of Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road; second Saturday of each month through October.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Lawton Park Flea Market – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Lawton Park. 1900 N. Clinton St.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6.
YLNI Farmers Market –4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Aug. 30.
RECREATION
WEDNESDAY
River Rangers – 10 to 11 a.m.; STEM activities for ages 5 to 12; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free; registration required by emailing child’s name and class title by Monday to hannah.webb@cityoffortwayne.org; FortWayneParks.org; ends July 26.
THURSDAY
Tred the Trails – 6 p.m.; Moser Park, 601 W. Main St., New Haven; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 children; VanGoghFortWayne.com.
FRIDAY
Downtown Wabash Inc. First Friday – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Wabash; music, vendor market.
Family Game Night – 6 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Central Region Show Ski Tournament – Starts at 8 a.m. each day; Hidden Lake, 2455 Hidden Lake Drive, Warsaw; includes show ski competition, face painting, concessions and vendors; hosted by Lake City Skiers.
SATURDAY
Auburn Shifters Car Club Charity Car Show – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 South Center St., Auburn; vehicle registration is $15.
Theater Script Jam – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; practice acting, blocking and character interpretation; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SUNDAY
Tabletop games – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; $5; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
MONDAY
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” film screening – 1 and 7 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; free; HoneywellArts.org.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime at the Park – 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free; ends Aug. 2.
SPORTS
ALL WEEKEND
TinCaps – vs. West Michigan Whitecaps; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday; 1:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“The Music Man – In Concert,” Summit City Music Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $26 adults, $21 children and seniors; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.