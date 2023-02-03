COMEDY
ALL WEEKEND
Chico Bean – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $30; summitcitycomedy.com.
SUNDAY
Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy – 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $32.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
TUESDAY
Maria Bamford – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; $30; summitcitycomedy.com.
THURSDAY
Collin Moulton – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; summitcitycomedy.com. Also performing Feb. 10 and 11.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
Dance Promenade – Dance party; 6 to 9 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; $10 advance registration, $12 drop-in; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Also, Sweetheart Orchid Display ends Feb. 26; art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Eagle Watch – 3 p.m. to dusk; Upper Wabash Interpretive Center at Salamonie Lake, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; tour and campfire; dress for weather; to register, call 260-468-2127.
Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball – 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for men 16 to 25; register at Fort Wayne United on Facebook.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
“Revisiting Dr. King’s Dream” – 7 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; music by Niyoki Chapman and Chris Ford and the Sounds of Redemption; keynote speaker is Raphael Bosley of Greater Progressive Baptist Church; free.
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
ALL WEEKEND
Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $12 adults, $10 seniors, $3 children ages 5 to 12; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com; ends Feb. 5.
THURSDAY
Fort Wayne Boat Show – 3 to 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger. Ends Feb. 12.
SPORTS
FRIDAY
Komets – vs. Kalamazoo Wings; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SATURDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Capital City Go-Go; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
Komets – vs. Iowa Heartlanders; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
THEATER
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“The Ladies Man” – dinner 7 p.m., performance 8 p.m.; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org and arenadinnertheatre.org; ends Saturday.