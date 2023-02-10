COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Collin Moulton – 8 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; summitcitycomedy.com.
TUESDAY
Vince Carone – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $22; summitcitycomedy.com.
THURSDAY
Rocky Dale Davis – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; summitcitycomedy.com.
Jon Reep – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Love Notes” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7:30 p.m.; Freemasons Hall, 216 E. Washington Blvd.; tickets start at $35; tickets.artstix.org, 422-4226 or fortwayneballet.org.
SUNDAY
Singles dance – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; with potluck; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road; 209-3960.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Also, Sweetheart Orchid Display ends Feb. 26; art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Special Olympics Polar Plunge – Registration from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., plunge begins at 11 a.m.; Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road; participants must raise $85; register at PolarPlungeIN.org.
Eagle Watch – 3 p.m. to dusk; Upper Wabash Interpretive Center at Salamonie Lake, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; tour and campfire; dress for weather; to register, call 260-468-2127.
THURSDAY
Nature Explorers – 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; $10; register at lcnaturepark.org/events.
Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball – 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for men 16 to 25; register at Fort Wayne United on Facebook.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Fort Wayne Boat Show – 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger.
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
SATURDAY
Bell Mansion – 130th anniversary open house; noon to 6 p.m.; $5 admission to first floor of the historic home at 420 W. Wayne St.; $15 admission for guided tours at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; TheBellMansion.com.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
IHSAA Boys Semistate Wrestling – 8:30 a.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $12.
SUNDAY
Mad Ants – vs. South Bay Lakers; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; Ticketmaster.com.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theatre, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 non-PFW college students, $5 for PFW students, high school students and children 17 and younger; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets. Ends Feb. 18.