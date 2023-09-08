ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sunday; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. Community Free Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Fall Plant Swap from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday; reserve a spot by calling 427-6000.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; hours and admission, 426-2882 or FWHistoryCenter.org.
National Auto & Truck Museum – 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org; closes Oct. 29.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Napoleonic Days 1804-1814 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; includes battle reenactments and demonstrations of daily life; Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; donations accepted.
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY
Reginald Ballard – 8 p.m.; Fort Wane Comedy Club Too, Piere’s Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; $25; FortWayneComedyClub2.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Adrienne Iapalucci – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
SATURDAY
Jim Gaffigan – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
Che Durena – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com; ends Sept. 16.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Prime Suspects; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Roanoke Fall Festival – Various times and locations, Roanoke; includes crafts, food, live music, dance, parade and contests; schedule and information, RoanokeFallFestival.org; ends Saturday.
Grabill Country Fair – Various times and locations, Grabill; includes crafts, live music, pony rides, food and egg toss; schedule and information, GrabillCountryFair.org; ends Saturday.
Roann Covered Bridge Festival – Various times and locations, Roann; live music, softball, parade and cruise-in; RoannCoveredBridgeFestival.com; ends Saturday.
SUNDAY
Monarch Festival – Noon to 5 p.m.; Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road; includes education stations, talks, live carving, vendors, food trucks and face painting; free.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends in mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends this week.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; indoor, Union Street Market, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
RECREATION
FRIDAY
Wild Walkers – 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Edna Spurgeon Woodland Reserve, 9478 N. 600 W., Ligonier; adult hiking group; FortWayneParks.org.
DSANI Buddy Walk – 9 a.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; opening ceremonies at 9:45 a.m. followed by 1.2-mile walk and dance party; fundraiser for Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana; information and registration, www.dsani.org/buddy-walk.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
Rotors Over Mentone – 10 a.m.; Bell Aircraft Museum, 210 S. Oak St., Mentone; John Walker of American Huey 369 will speak at 11 a.m.; rides from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and after the talk, cost starts at $50.
Cars & Caring – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road; includes car show and mental health and wellness fair; enter a car for $15 by contacting Mike Greener at 260-403-3947 or mlgreener@aol.com.
Brewed In The Fort – 2 to 5 p.m.; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; craft beer tasting, live music and food; admission starts at $40 to sample, $10 for designated drivers; BrewedInTheFort.com.
SUNDAY
Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown – Noon to 4 p.m.; free admission to 21 attractions including The History Center, Allen County Courthouse, Science Central and Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory; download the passport and see the full list of participating locations, www.visitfortwayne.com/beatourist.
Eco Fest native plant workshop – 3 to 4:30 p.m.; features Indiana Native Plant Society chairperson Freya Berntson; Meeting Room A, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; free, donations accepted; register via email to ecofestfw@gmail.com; information, EcoFestFW.org.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“August: Osage County,” Three Rivers Music Theatre – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday; 416 W. 4th St.; $32.15 adults, $21.60 students; ThreeRiversMusicTheatre.com.
SATURDAY
“Snow White,” Creative Arts Dance Company – 9:45 a.m. at Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; 10:30 a.m. at Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton; www.wellscocreativearts.com/cadc or 260-824-5222.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 seniors, $22 youth; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org; ends Sept. 17.
THURSDAY
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.