ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 25; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Gary Owen – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $40; SummitCityComedy.com.
FRIDAY
Fort Wayne Ballet Firefly Tour – 7 p.m.; Indiana Michigan Power Center plaza, 110 E. Wayne St.; free.
SATURDAY
Fort Wayne Ballet Firefly Tour – 7 p.m.; Roman Beer Stage, 299 S. John St., Angola; free.
SUNDAY
Fort Wayne Ballet Firefly Tour – 2 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 South Center St., Auburn; free.
TUESDAY
Jen Kober – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Jordan Jensen – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; SummitCityComedy.com; ends June 10.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Joy Ride; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
SUNDAY
Ecstatic Dance – 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Promenade Park lawn, 202 W. Superior St.; dance to music by a professional DJ; free.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Arab Fest – Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; features music, dance, a children’s area, henna, vendors and food; Rothschild Pavilion, Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; free admission; ArabFestFW.com.
SATURDAY
Williams Woodland Park PorchFest – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Williams Woodland Park neighborhood; entrance gate at Webster and Suttenfield streets; includes live music, art, tours and activities for children; $15 general admission, free for children 10 and younger; WilliamsWoodlandPark.com/PorchFest or at the gate.
SUNDAY
Schnitzelfest – Noon; 3535 Parnell Ave.; lunch of schnitzel, brats and potato salad followed by kickball and pickleball tournaments; more information, Germanfest.org.
Heimatabend – Fort Wayne Mannerhor-Damenchor concert at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.; Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; $16 adults, $8 children.
TUESDAY
RiverDrums – 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.; includes 14 performers drumming, dancing and singing; free.
WEDNESDAY AND
THURSDAY
Germanfest – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; includes food and music at Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St., and various activities at other locations; full schedule at Germanfest.org; ends June 11.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Wabash First Friday Vendor Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; Wabash City Hall, 202 S. Wabash St.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Family Fishing Day – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; North Dock, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; lessons for all ages with equipment provided; free.
Kids’ Fishing Derby – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Hurshtown Reservoir, 16000 Roth Road, Grabill; open to ages 16 and younger; onsite registration opens at 7:30 a.m.; $5 admission to reservoir, free to participate.
Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball – 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for males 16 to 25; registration required, begins at 7 p.m.; FortWayneUnited.org.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; meet at Plex North, 1807 E. California Road, and park in the northern-most parking lot; bicycle ride; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Film screening – “Tangerine”; 7:30 p.m.; Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St.; features Q&A with Gia Love; free.
MONDAY
Monument dedication – Dedication of “Pillars of Hope and Justice” monument at Main and Ewing streets at 6 p.m., followed by a 60th anniversary celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech in Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; featuring Martin Luther King III; free; MLKMonumentFW.org.
SPORTS
ALL WEEKEND
TinCaps – vs. South Bend Cubs; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.