COMEDY
FRIDAY
“An Evening with Rickey Smiley and Friends” – 8 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets from $60 to $70; fwembassytheatre.org, Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
“Lewis Black: Off the Rails” – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets from $39.50 to $65; fwembassytheatre.org, Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Motor Folkers; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Studio A Series – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7:30 p.m.; Auer Center, 303 E. Main St.; $20; fortwayneballet, ArtsTix.org or 422-4226.
SUNDAY
Western Square Dance lessons – For beginners; 4 to 6 p.m.; Scout Hall, 7th and Market streets in North Manchester; hosted by North Manchester Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club; $3 per lesson and first lesson is free; also, Oct. 2 and 9.
FESTIVALS
SATURDAY
Harvest Moon Festival – 4 p.m. to midnight; downtown Van Wert, Ohio; kid activities, craft vendors, food trucks, car show, courthouse tour and live music; www.mainstreetvanwert.org/harvest-moon.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Fall Harvest Festival – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; hands-on activities, horse-drawn wagon rides; oat and wheat threshing and corn husking.
Clean Drains: Be River SmART Fest and Sweet Breeze Fest – Noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; celebration of city’s rivers; $5 rides on Sweet Breeze canal boat (reservations at fortwayneparks.org), games and screening of “Finding Nemo”; live entertainment; view 37 artists’ work of storm drain murals downtown; for more information, go to forfw.org/clean-drains-fort-wayne-2/.
Forks of the Wabash Pioneer Festival – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Huntington County Fairgrounds, 631 E. Taylor St., Huntington, and Hier’s Park; $3 adults, $1 for students, free ages 5 and younger; features food, crafts, antiques, entertainment, reenactments and lumberjack demonstrations; pioneerfestival.org.
MONDAY THROUGH
THURSDAY
DeKalb County Free Fall Fair – From Monday through Oct. 1; features pageants, amusement rides, food, games, draft horse pull, tractor pull and live music; for hours and events, go to dekalbcountyfair.org.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” temporary exhibit opens Saturday; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanical
conservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Bill Blass 100th anniversary includes history of Ghost Army and some of Blass’ artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Free Family Fishing Day – 8 to 11 a.m.; Promenade Park, South Dock, 202 W. Superior St.; fishing equipment available on a first-come basis.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Shoaff Park; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze – Also pumpkin patch; 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; operates every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30; amazingfallfun.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Historic Waynedale” Pop-up Museum – 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; the Waynedale News, 2505 Lower Huntington Road; donations accepted; features historical items of the Waynedale community; through Oct. 7.
SATURDAY
Human Library Fort Wayne – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Lakeside Park Pavilion 2 on Vermont Avenue.
Youth Expo Carnival – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 3306 N. Clinton St.; hosted by Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union; music, food, games; free.
CRSH Lounge 001 – 8 p.m. to midnight; Penny Drip, 815 Lafayette St.; POC LGBTQ+ pop-up event that features queer creatives of color; live music; register at crsh.splashthat.com.
Steele Farms – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; hours, 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 23; corn maze, farm play zone, farm animals, wagon rides, pumpkin patch; visitsteelefarms.com.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway; ends Oct. 1. Celebrates 10-year anniversary Saturday with touch a truck, fire truck safety, police vehicles and kids activities.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Saturday.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; new temporary location at Paradise Spring Historical Park, 351 W Market St.; ends Saturday.
SUNDAY
Fort Wayne Record Show – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas Road; free admission.
Lakeside Concert in the Park – 3 to 6 p.m.; hosted by Northside Neighborhood Association; features three bands, artists, vendors, food trucks and kids activities.
TUESDAY
Masterchef Junior Live! – 6:30 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets from $19 to $39; vanwertlive.com or 419-238-6722.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
“The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” – Documentary film; 7 p.m.; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Rhinehart Music Center, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 or $5 PFW students; ticketreturn.com/prod2new/team.asp?SponsorID=16318.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“The Odd Couple” – Pulse Opera House; female version of Neil Simon’s comedy; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 1/2 Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org or 260-375-7017.
“Eleemosynary” – PFW Theatre Department; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theatre, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; for tickets, go to www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID=330250; ends Oct. 1.
“Guys and Dolls” – Wabash Area Community Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Honeywell Center, Wabash; $20, $10 students through high school, free ages 4 and younger; honeywellarts.org.
“Give ’Em Hell, Harry!” – A one-man play by Samuel Gallu; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, Warsaw; $52; wagonwheelcenter.org.