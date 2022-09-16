BOOKS
Kali Fajardo-Anstine – Author of “Woman of Light,” will present “Living the Stories” at 11 a.m. Monday; Manchester University, Cordier Auditorium, North Manchester; free.
Ron Suskind – Pulitzer Prize journalist and author of “Life, Animated”; featured speaker for Jewish Federation’s People of the Book program; 7:30 p.m. Monday; Rifkin Campus, 5200 Old Mill Road; question and answer session and book signing to follow talk.
COMEDY
THURSDAY
Jeff Dunham – 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets begin at $53; fwembassytheatre.org, Embassy box office or Ticketmaster.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Junkyard Band; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Ossian Days – 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; food, music, rides; downtown Ossian; ossiandays.com.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13. Fall Bonsai Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Bill Blass 100th anniversary which includes history of the Ghost Army and some of Bill Blass’ artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; AEP building, 3600 Landin Road; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze – Also pumpkin patch; 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; operates every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30; amazingfallfun.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Historic Waynedale” Pop-up Museum – 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; The Waynedale News, 2505 Lower Huntington Road; donations accepted; features historical items of the Waynedale community; through Oct. 7.
SATURDAY
Frida for All/Frida para Todas – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; celebration of Latino culture and arts, including women in the arts and artists with disabilities; features storytelling about Frida Kahlo, traditional Mexican crafts and a Frida look-a-like show; hosted by Mexica-Arts and Sophia’s Portico.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; new temporary location at Paradise Spring Historical Park, 351 W Market St.; ends Sept. 24.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Dino Days – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; scientific study of animals, archeological dig and wild dinosaur encounters; for more information, go to kidszoo.org.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free.
Community Chess – Noon to 6 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; members of Fort Chess and Take A Stan Chess clubs offer opportunity to learn and play chess; free.
Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival Truck Show – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; featuring antique and special interest vehicles; John Paulding Historical Society Museum, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio; free admission.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“The Odd Couple” – Pulse Opera House; female version of Neil Simon’s comedy; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 1/2 Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org or 260-375-7017; ends Sept. 25.
“Steel Magnolias” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $15 ages 23 and younger, $20 ages 60 and older and adults $25; fwcivic.org or 424-5220.