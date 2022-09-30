DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SUNDAY
Western Square Dance lessons – For beginners; 4 to 6 p.m.; Scout Hall, 7th and Market streets, North Manchester; $3 per lesson; also, Oct. 9.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
DeKalb County Free Fall Fair – Amusement rides, food, games, draft horse pull, tractor pull and live music; hours and events, www.dekalbcountyfair.org.
SATURDAY
Treats & Trails Community Fall Festival – 1 to 4 p.m.; Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road; children can collect candy at booths along the trail; games, activities, live music and food trucks; free.
Oktoberfest – 2 to 10 p.m.; Courthouse Square, downtown Bryan, Ohio.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” temporary exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. World Architecture Day from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Friday; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Trot the Trails – Horse trail ride along Wabash & Erie Canal Towpath Trail from Frontier offices, 8001 W. Jefferson Blvd.; registration, 9 a.m.; ride begins any time between 10 a.m. and noon and must be finished by 3 p.m.; $10; hosted by City of Fort Wayne, Allen County and Three Rivers Horse Trails.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Turnstone, 3320 N Clinton St.; www.fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale – 5:30 p.m. Friday ($5), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (free); Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.
Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze – Also pumpkin patch; 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30; www.amazingfallfun.com.
FRIDAY
AARP FitLot Fiesta! – 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; food, games, prizes, entertainment and FitLot demonstration; free.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Historic Waynedale” Pop-up Museum – 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; the Waynedale News, 2505 Lower Huntington Road; donations accepted; features historical items of the Waynedale community; through Oct. 7.
SATURDAY
Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; Wiikiaami Cattail Matting; $7 adults, $5 youth and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.
Cars & Caring – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road; Mental Health and Wellness Fair with local resources; car show, live music, bounce house and face painting; register car for $15 at 403-3947 or email mlgreener@aol.com.
Steele Farms – Hours, 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 23; corn maze, farm play zone, farm animals, wagon rides, pumpkin patch; www.visitsteelefarms.com.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Oct. 29.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
SUNDAY
Dracula Ice Cream Social – Have ice cream with Fort Wayne Ballet; 5 to 7 p.m.; Brooklyn Pints Microcreamery, 725 Union St.
“MasterChef Junior Live!” – 6 p.m.; Honeywell Center, Wabash; tickets from $25 to $35; HoneywellArts.org or 260-563-1102.
TUESDAY
“The Social Dilemma” – Documentary screening; 6 p.m.; University of Saint Francis, Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center, 2701 Spring St.; discussion of film’s impacts follows screening; free.
WEDNESDAY
“Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Costume Palooza” – 6:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, Ford Theater, Wabash; $20; HoneywellArts.org or 260-563-1102.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Robyn Hood: Heroine of Sherwood Forest” – Fort Wayne Youtheatre; 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $16 adults, $12 ages 18 and younger and 60 and older; 422-4226 or www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Eleemosynary” – PFW Theatre Department; 8 p.m.; Williams Theatre, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; for tickets, go to www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID=330250.