COMEDY
SUNDAY
Chris Kattan – 7 p.m.; Piere’s Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets begin at $25 advance, or $10 more at the door; MadHatterShows.com; for ages 17 and older.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online and ages 3 and up, free members and 2 and under; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Ghost Army inflatable tank on display through Sept. 5, which is part of the Bill Blass 100th anniversary and includes history of the Ghost Army and some of Bill Blass’ artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY AND TUESDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; preshow starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org; ends Sept. 4.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Turnstone Plassman Athletic Center; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Dave Kunkel Cruise-In – 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Honeywell Center, Wabash; cars and trucks of classic and late models.
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; new temporary location at Paradise Spring Historical Park, 351 W Market St.; ends Sept. 24.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THURSDAY
“Bill Blass: Back Home Again” – 7 p.m.; professor emeritus Kathleen Rowold will discuss process of bringing Bill Blass home to Indiana, including visit to Indiana University and producing 2002 exhibit and retrospective book “Bill Blass, An American Designer”; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; free but registration can be made at BillBlassLegacy.com.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“The Play That Goes Wrong” – First Presbyterian Theater; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $18, $14 for children and students; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Lucky Stiff the Musical” – Arena Dinner Theatre; 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $35; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org.
“Smokey Joe’s Café” – Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 12 and younger; www.wagonwheelcenter.org.