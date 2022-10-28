BOOKS
THURSDAY
David Sedaris – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; reading from new and unpublished work followed by question and answer session; also book signings before and after show; $25 to $65; fwembassytheatre.org or ticketmaster.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
“Peter and the Wolf” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 10 a.m. and noon; Auer Center, 300 E. Main St.; $15; tickets.artstix.org, 422-4226 or fortwayneballet.org.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
HALLOWEEN
ALL WEEKEND
Spooktacular Haunted Garden – 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday; 7704 Wishingwell Court; free; accepting donations of non-perishable food for local food pantries.
FRIDAY
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – Film screening; doors open at 10:30 p.m. with film at 11:30 p.m.; Honeywell Arts and Entertainment, Eagles Theatre, Wabash; $10; prop bags available, no outside props; honeywellarts.org/rocky.
SATURDAY
Safety Village Halloween Bash – Hosted by Fort Wayne Fire and Police departments; noon to 3 p.m.; 1270 S. Phoenix Parkway; free; trick or treating along a Zombie Walk, dancing with the Village People, games, train ride and prizes; also, fire and police vehicles on site.
Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza – 5 to 7 p.m.; downtown Wabash; candy to be dumped from truck on Miami Street; costume contest, haunted mini golf, food; free.
Adult Halloween Glow Party – 5 to 10 p.m.; costume contest, black light party and music; Coyote Creek Bar & Grill, 4935 Hillegas Road.
Trick-or-Treat event – Hosted by Historic Downtown Kendallville; 10 to 11 a.m.; downtown Kendallville; trick or treat at local merchants.
SUNDAY
Trunk or Treat – 1 to 4 p.m.; Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; free.
MONDAY
Trick or treat event – 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Georgetown Square, intersection of East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road; family dance party, costume contest, music; trick or treating at Georgetown businesses.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” temporary exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13. Pumpkin Path display through Sunday. Garden Trick-or-Treat from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze – Also pumpkin patch; 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; Friday, Saturday and Sunday; www.amazingfallfun.com.
SATURDAY
Ominous October – Paranormal Panel – 3 to 5 p.m.; Allen County Public Library, Main Library Theater, 900 Library Plaza; featuring Three Rivers Investigative Paranormal Society, Olde World Paranormal and Ghost Hunters Society of Fort Wayne that will share creepy tales of local paranormal happenings; free; pre-registration is encouraged at acpl.libnet.info/event/6588874.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – Open 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N, Albion; visit with keepers and animals; for tickets, go to www.bpsanctuary.org.
SUNDAY
Chess on the Riverfront – Noon to 6 pm.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; players from Fort Chess and Take a Stan Chess clubs will teach how to play chess and opportunities to play with others; free.
THURSDAY
Old Fort Cluster Dog Shows – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $7 adults, free for children ages 12 and younger with donation to Pet Pantry of Fort Wayne; hosted by Northeastern Indiana Kennel Club; for information on events, go to www.neikc.org; ends Nov. 6.
SPORTS
FRIDAY
Komets – vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SATURDAY
Heroes & Legends Wrestling XVII – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $27 to $57; www.heroesandlegendswrestling.com.
Komets – vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” – Off Stage Productions; 7:30 p.m. Friday (no dinner), 6:30 p.m. dinner and 7:30 p.m. show Saturday and 1 p.m. dinner and 2 p.m. show Sunday; Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, Ohio; $15 Friday show and $28 Saturday and Sunday dinner and show; offstagetheatre.com.
“Rockin’ Robin Hood” – Wagon Wheel Junior; 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Wagon Wheel Theatre, Warsaw; $20; www.wagonwheelcenter.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Into the Breeches” – Arena Dinner Theatre; lobby welcome party at 6:15 p.m., dinner served at 7 p.m. and performance at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226; ends Nov. 12.
SATURDAY
“Legally Blonde” – 7:30 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert, Ohio; $55 to $79; vanwertlive.com or 419-238-6722.
WEDNESDAY
“Hairspray” – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, Ford Theater, Wabash; $49 and $59; honeywellcenter.org or 260-563-1102.
THURSDAY
“Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night x4” – Playground 630; 7:30 p.m.; comedy played by four actors; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Kettler Hall Studio Theatre, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $20; ends Nov. 6.