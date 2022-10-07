COMEDY
THURSDAY
Gabriel Iglesias – “Back on Tour”; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $44.50 to $69.50; ticketmaster.com or Coliseum box office; memorialcoliseum.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SUNDAY
Western Square Dance lessons – For beginners; 4 to 6 p.m.; Scout Hall, 7th and Market streets, North Manchester; $3 per lesson.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” temporary exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. Sci-Fi Central from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13. Pumpkin Path display through Oct. 30.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Indian Trails Park; www.fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze – Also pumpkin patch; 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30; www.amazingfallfun.com.
FRIDAY
October First Friday: Harvest and Hops – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Wabash along Miami Street; street festival featuring local breweries, food trucks, live entertainment and activities.
“Historic Waynedale” Pop-up Museum – 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; the Waynedale News, 2505 Lower Huntington Road; donations accepted; features historical items of the Waynedale community.
SATURDAY
Korea Festival – Noon to 5 p.m.; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; features exchange of Korean arts, culture, food, and history; free; koreafestival-fw.com.
EAA Chapter 2 Chili Lunch Fly-in, Cruise-In, Drive-In – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Smith Field, Hangar 2, 426 W. Ludwig Road; vintage, collector and show cars; donations accepted for lunch; proceeds benefit Youth Aviation Scholarship Fund; www.eaa2.org.
“Sing Me Home Fall Festival” – 4 to 10 p.m.; Manchester Church of the Brethren, North Manchester; features live music, food trucks, artisan marketplace, workshops and games; singmehome.org.
“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – Film screening, followed by discussion; noon; Eckhart Public Library, Auburn; hosted by PBS Fort Wayne; free.
Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Huntertown Family Park, Huntertown; open air market featuring produce, artisans and boutiques.
Steele Farms – Hours, 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 7 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 23; corn maze, farm play zone, farm animals, wagon rides, pumpkin patch; www.visitsteelefarms.com.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Oct. 29.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Brickworld – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; features Lego displays and activities; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 day of show, $12 advance, free for ages 3 and younger; pre-sale tickets from Coliseum box office.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – Open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through Oct. 30; 1426 W 300 N, Albion; visit with keepers and animals; for tickets, go to www.bpsanctuary.org.
SUNDAY
Sensory Expo – 1 to 5 p.m.; Promenade Park, Park Foundation Pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; connect with local organizations that offer sensory and adaptive services; meet therapy dogs, tour Calm Water Sensory Tent; free.
Fall Bridal Spectacular – Noon to 4 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $10, free for ages 12 and younger.
Blackstone Ranch Fall Festival – Noon to 4 p.m.; 10127 Kress Road, Roanoke; food trucks, hay rides, horse riding, bounce house, pumpkin painting and live entertainment.
TUESDAY
Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog – 2 and 7 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, Honeywell Center, Wabash; $20; honeywellarts.org or 260-563-1102.
THURSDAY
Hobnobben Film Festival kick off – 6 to 9:15 p.m.; Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St.; features reception with film block of Indiana shorts and feature film, “It Happened One Weekend”; $15; hobnobben.org. Ends Oct. 16.
History of the Paranormal – Presented by Brian J. Cano, along with Chelsea Gill; 3 p.m. exhibit only; The Bell Mansion, 420 W. Wayne St.; psychic and interactive exhibit; $10; also Oct. 14 and 15; for more information, go to https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Bell-62760 or thebellmansion.com.
THEATER
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” – Grace College Department of Humanities; 7 p.m.; one-man performance starring British actor David Payne based on the life of author; Little Theatre, Philathea Hall, 1499 Alpha Drive, Winona Lake; $12; Eventbrite.com.
“Simply Sondheim” – Three Rivers Music Theatre; 8 p.m.; Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $20; tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226; threeriversmusictheatre.com.
WEDNESDAY
AND THURSDAY
“The Book of Mormon: – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $40 to $80; fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com or 424-5665.