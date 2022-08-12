DANCE
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“Collective Expressions” – Fort Wayne Dance Collective; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Williams Theatre, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $17; fwdc.org or 424-6574.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival – 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday; Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $65 weekend, $25 daily pass; features more than 200 tattoo artists; for more information, go to fortwaynetattoo.com.
SATURDAY
Fiesta Fort Wayne – 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; features national and regional folkloric dancers, food, piñatas, live music, games; $5 before 5 p.m. and $7 after.
SUNDAY
Solfest – Noon to 10 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; celebration of the sun with live music, LED and fire spinning performances, kids activities; $10, ages 10 and younger free; proceeds benefit Fox Island County Park.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online and ages 3 and up, free members and 2 and under; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display through Monday; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Ghost Army inflatable tank on display through Sept. 27, which is part of the Bill Blass 100th anniversary and includes history of the Ghost Army and some of Bill Blass’ artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY AND TUESDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; preshow starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org; ends Sept. 4.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Engle Road Towpath trailhead; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Cirque Italia – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday; 5629 St. Joe Road; features aerialists, pirate fights, knife juggling, crossbow act and Wheel of Death performances; tickets, 941-704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com.
FRIDAY
McMillen Health Open House – 4 to 6 p.m.; 600 Jim Kelley Blvd.; tour facility and displays, live band, food trucks, face painting and bounce house.
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk sale – Features live music beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday in various locations and entertainment such as hula hooping, games, princess appearances and dance at Allen County Public Library Plaza, PNC Plaza and The Landing downtown; Hops Harvester Fort Wayne will offer free wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Downtown Fort Wayne; for more information on times and events, go to downtownfortwayne.com.
SATURDAY
Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Huntertown Family Park, Huntertown; open air market featuring produce, artisans and boutiques.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THURSDAY
Dance performance – Fort Wayne Ballet; 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Bridge of Grace ; 5110 Smith St.; free.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Smokey Joe’s Café” – Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; also, 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 12 and younger; www.wagonwheelcenter.org; ends Aug. 20.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” – First Presbyterian Theater; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $18, $14 for children and students; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater; ends Aug. 21.