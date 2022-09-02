COMEDY
SATURDAY
Socks and Undies Comedy Show – Featuring comedian Elvis Ali; 7 p.m.; 2 Brothers Bar & Restaurant, 239 W. Monroe St., Decatur; donate new socks and underwear for the homeless or pay admission for show; elviscomedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Prime Suspects; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Van Wert County Fair – Various times and events; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert, Ohio; $8 daily admission, free for ages 12 and younger; for tickets or more information, go to vanwertcountyfair.com; ends Monday.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; closed to the public from Monday through Sept. 9; 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Ghost Army inflatable tank on display through Monday, which is part of the Bill Blass 100th anniversary and includes history of the Ghost Army and some of Bill Blass’ artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; preshow starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org; ends Sunday.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Deer Ridge Elementary School; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke.
SATURDAY
Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; “Miami Harvest: Edible and Usable Plants and Materials” by Dani Tippmann; $7 adults, $5 students and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.
Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze – Also pumpkin patch; 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; operates every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30; amazingfallfun.com.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; new temporary location at Paradise Spring Historical Park, 351 W Market St.; ends Sept. 24.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“Napoleonic Days 1804-1815” – Historic reenactments; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free but donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THEATER
THURSDAY
“Assisted Living: The Musical” – 2 and 7 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, Honeywell Arts and Entertainment, Wabash; $20 to $30; honeywellarts.org or 260-563-1102.