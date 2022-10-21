DANCE
ALL WEEKEND
“Spectacle Spirits” – Fort Wayne Dance Collective; features fantastical tale emanating from Mexican culture and includes two guest dance companies, live vocalists, musicians and aerialists; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $20; 422-4226 or fwdc.org.
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Dracula” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35; artstix.org or 422-4226; fortwayneballet.org.
SUNDAY
Singles Dance – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road.
FESTIVALS
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Five Medals at the Trace – Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday; features live re-enactments, military sites, Native American encampments, 18th century artisans and shopping; Stone’s Trace, Ligonier; for more information and times of events, go to Facebook page.
HALLOWEEN
SATURDAY
Trunk or Treat – 2 to 5 p.m.; Fort Wayne Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St.; costume contest, food trucks, candy and sensory tent.
THURSDAY
Inclusive Trunk or Treat – Hosted by Turnstone Center; 5 to 7 p.m.; Turnstone parking lot, 3320 N. Clinton St.; variety of edible and nonedible treats and all trunks will provide an inclusive environment for all children.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” temporary exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. Sci-Fi Central from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13. Pumpkin Path display through Oct. 30.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 7 p.m.; North River Road trailhead; lights required for night ride; www.fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
“The Circus” – 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Michiana Event Center, Shipshewana; acrobats, clowns, elephants; $22 adults, $15 ages 12 and younger; michianaevents.com.
Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze – Also pumpkin patch; 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30; www.amazingfallfun.com.
FRIDAY
“Life with the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni” – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $25 through $85; fwembassytheatre.org, tickemtaster.com or 424-5665.
SATURDAY
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $44.75 through $94.75; fwembassytheatre.org, tickemtaster.com or 424-5665.
Steele Farms – Hours, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Sunday; corn maze, farm play zone, farm animals, wagon rides, pumpkin patch; www.visitsteelefarms.com.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Oct. 29.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – Open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through Oct. 30; 1426 W. 300 N, Albion; visit with keepers and animals; for tickets, go to www.bpsanctuary.org.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free.
TUESDAY
“The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen” – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5.
WEDNESDAY
Trine University’s Poe Night – 7 p.m.; at the fire pit outside the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center, Angola; as the bell tolls, seven people will read, recite and act out poetry by Edgar Allan Poe; free.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
Komets – vs. Cincinnati Cyclones; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Disenchanted” – First Presbyterian Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $18, $14 for kids and students; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater.
“Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” – Off Stage Productions; 7:30 p.m. Friday (no dinner), 6:30 p.m. dinner and 7:30 p.m. show Saturday and 1 p.m. dinner and 2 p.m. show Sunday; Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, Ohio; $15 Friday show and $28 Saturday and Sunday dinner and show; ends Oct. 30; offstagetheatre.com.
SUNDAY
Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; Blue Gate Theater, Shipshewana; $29.95 to $59.95; thebluegate.com.