BOOKS
SUNDAY
Author Pauline Holsopple – Book signing for “What to Do When God Shows Up”; 2 to 5 p.m.; Maplewood Mennonite Church, 4129 Maplecrest Road.
THURSDAY
Author Jeff Krull – Book discussion of debut novel “Single Wing: A Story of Boyhood, Friendship, and Football”; 6:30 p.m.; Allen County Public Library, Lower Level Theater, 900 Library Plaza; reception to follow; to pre-register, go to acpl.libnet.info/event/7193648.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
THURSDAY
“Dracula” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7:30 p.m.; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35; artstix.org or 422-4226; fortwayneballet.org; ends Oct. 22.
FESTIVALS
SATURDAY
Autumn Harvest Festival – Events begin at 9 a.m.; Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds, Columbia City; car show, entertainment, craft show and flea market, food.
HALLOWEEN
FRIDAY
“The Phantom of the Opera” – Film screening with accompaniment by Dennis James on the Grande Page pipe organ; 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $15 adults, $10 students; fwembassytheatre.org or ticketmaster.com or call 424-5665.
SATURDAY
Fright Night – Hosted by Downtown Fort Wayne; various activities throughout downtown Fort Wayne; pre-party from 1 to 5:30 p.m. followed by Zombie Walk at 5:30 p.m. beginning at Zombie Central, I&M Power Center Plaza, 110 E. Wayne St.; for information and activities, go to frightnightdowntown.com.
“Hocus Pocus” and “Beetlejuice” – Film screenings; 6 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $15 adults, $10 students; fwembassy
theatre.org or ticketmaster.com or call 424-5665.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” – Film screening; doors open at 7 p.m., movie starts at 9:15 p.m.; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; bring own lawn chairs; no rice or confetti allowed; $10.
Howl-o-Walkoween – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; pet costume contest, walk through park and pet and family portraits; pet costume contest $30 adults, $10 children and $60 for family of four; to register, go to fwacc.org; money benefits Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.
Raven Scavenger Hunt – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free; snap photos of all ravens found and then present pictures to staff at Riverfront Fort Wayne tent to be entered into drawing for prize package.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” temporary exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. Sci-Fi Central from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13. Pumpkin Path display through Oct. 30.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Parkview YMCA; www.fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Hobnobben Film Festival – Various films and times; Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St.; general admission $10 adults, $5 students; single-day passes $30 and four-day pass $60; for scheduled films, go to hobnobben.org.
Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze – Also pumpkin patch; 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30; www.amazingfallfun.com.
FRIDAY
“Sights & Sounds of Outer Space” – 8 p.m.; Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd.; images from Webb telescope will be projected onto the vaulted Gothic ceiling and accompanied by “space-themed” music on the pipe organ by Associate Music Director Evan Anderson; free.
SATURDAY
“Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” – 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $22 through $67; ticketmaster.com.
Community mural painting – 2 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Cardinal Healthcare; artist America Carrilo to facilitate interactive painting; 1305 E. State Blvd.; live music, food and vendors.
Steele Farms – Hours, 4 to
9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 7 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 23; corn maze, farm play zone, farm animals, wagon rides, pumpkin patch; www.visitsteelefarms.com.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Oct. 29.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Gun and Knife Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; $7 adults, $6 ages 60 and older, free for ages 12 and younger.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – Open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through Oct. 30; 1426 W. 300 N, Albion; visit with keepers and animals; for tickets, go to www.bpsanctuary.org.
SUNDAY
Handmade Homemade Sale – Noon to 5 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; features products grown locally or handmade.
WEDNESDAY AND
THURSDAY
“The Circus” – 6:30 p.m.; Michiana Event Center, Shipshewana; acrobats, clowns, elephants; $22 adults, $15 ages 12 and younger; michianaevents.com; ends Oct. 23.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
Art of Scrap 5 MMA Fight Show – 6 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $97 to $122; ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
Komets vs. Wheeling – Exhibition game; 3 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $22 to $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Disenchanted” – First Presbyterian Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $18, $14 for kids and students; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater; ends Oct. 23.