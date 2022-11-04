BOOKS
SUNDAY
Annelise Heinz – Author of “Mahjong”; 2 p.m.; author book discussion, meet and greet and signing; Congregation Achduth Vesholom, 5200 Old Mill Road.
WEDNESDAY
Michael Martone – Book launch of “Plain Air: Sketches from Winesburg Indiana”; 5 to 7 p.m.; excerpt reading from latest works and book signing; Hyde Brothers Booksellers, 1428 N. Wells St.
COMEDY
WEDNESDAY
“Whose Live Anyway?” – Features current cast members of TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”; 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $46 to $61.50; fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com or 424-5665.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
FlytRSK – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
HOLIDAY
FRIDAY
Festival of Trees – Hosted by John Paulding Historical Society; 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; for information, go to Facebook page; free; ends Nov. 12.
SATURDAY
Veterans Day Parade – 11 a.m. at corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue and will travel to Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. for placement of wreaths, playing of Taps and ceremony; hosted by Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations.
Shipshewana and Christmas Light Parade – 7 p.m.; downtown Shipshewana; lighting ceremony includes live Nativity, music and dramatic reading of the Christmas story, followed by lighting of thousands of Christmas lights.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” temporary exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY
Trees Trail Challenge – 10 a.m. mountain bike race for expert, base and youth and 2 p.m. 10- and 4-mile trail run and 2-mile family hike; Franke Park, Pavilion 1, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; treesrace.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Old Fort Cluster Dog Shows – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $7 adults, free for children ages 12 and younger with donation to Pet Pantry of Fort Wayne; hosted by Northeastern Indiana Kennel Club; for information on events, go to www.neikc.org.
FRIDAY
Flannel Fest – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Wabash; activities such as pie-eating contest, beard competition and dodgeball tournament.
SATURDAY
Human Library – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Franke Park pavilion 2, 3411 Sherman Blvd.
National Bison Day Celebration – 1 to 5 p.m.; LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; activities include bison presentation, storytelling and self-guided hike; free.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Traders Days – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; shop for traditional crafts, goods and wares and see hands-on demonstrations; free.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Grand Rapids Gold; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Grand Rapids Gold; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; ticketmaster.com.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night x4” – Playground 630; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; comedy played by four actors; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Kettler Hall Studio Theatre, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $20.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Into the Breeches” – Arena Dinner Theatre; welcome party at 6:15 p.m., dinner served at 7 p.m. and performance at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226; ends Nov. 12.
THURSDAY
“We Own This Now” – 7:30 p.m.; Manchester University, Cordier Auditorium, North Manchester; performed by Ted & Co.; free.