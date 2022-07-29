DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Allen County Fair – Various times and events; carnival rides, animal shows, live music, food; Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road; free admission until 2 p.m. Friday, after $10 Friday and Saturday and $5 Sunday; for more information and events, go to www.allencountyfairgroundsin.com/full-fair-schedule
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; tour buildings of replica fort, talk with soldiers about military life on Saturday and Sunday; free but donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org; ends Sunday.
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online and ages 3 and up, free members and 2 and under; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Ghost Army inflatable tank on display through Sept. 27, which is part of the Bill Blass 100th anniversary and includes history of the Ghost Army and some of Bill Blass’ artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY AND TUESDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; preshow starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org; ends Sept. 4.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Swinney Park; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
“The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening” – 7:30 p.m.; features Cary Elwes, who starred as Westley in the film, for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off set; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets from $15 to $60; fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com or 424-5665.
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.
SATURDAY
Garden Tour – Hosted by Northeast Chapter of the Indiana Native Plant Society; 9 a.m. to noon; tour Woodhurst neighborhood that will feature six gardens with native plants; free; for more information, go to indiana nativeplants.org/2022/northeast-chapter-events-activities-2.
Rock the Fort Car Show – Hosted by Crime Stoppers; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; features collector cars and trucks; Sweet Cars, 2404 W. Jefferson Blvd; vehicle entry $20; also, live music, children’s activities and food trucks.
Weigand Construction Duck Race – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; more than 18,000 plastic ducks race down the St. Marys River to raise money for SCAN; for more information, go to www.scanfw.org.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.
SUNDAY
Chess on the Riverfront – Noon to 6 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; chess players from Fort Chess Club and Take a Stan Chess Club offer basic instruction and friendly competition; free.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THURSDAY
Classic Car Cruise-in – 5 to 8 p.m.; American Legion David Parrish Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Godspell” – Pulse Opera House; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 for ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org.
“The SpongeBob Musical” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35, $22 for 23 and younger, $30 for ages 60 and older; fwcivic.org or call 424-5220.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – Summit City Music Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; The Charles, 3127 Carroll Road; $25 adults, $20 seniors and students; summitcitymt.com.
“The Comedy of Errors” – Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; also, 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 12 and younger; www.wagonwheelcenter.org; ends Aug. 6.