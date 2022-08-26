COMEDY
THURSDAY
Socks and Undies Comedy Show – Featuring comedian Elvis Ali; 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; donate new socks and underwear for the homeless or $15; for ages 18 and older; summitcitycomedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Country Junction; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
SATURDAY
Taste of the Arts – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Arts Campus Fort Wayne, The Landing and Promenade Park; features festival tasting from food and beverage vendors; interactive experiences at Freimann Square and Rousseau Plaza; Human Library Fort Wayne from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Arts United Center; Artlink Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Main Street outside of Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; for more information on activities, go to tastefw.org.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Van Wert County Fair – Various times and events; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert, Ohio; $8 daily admission, free for ages 12 and younger; for tickets or more information, go to vanwertcountyfair.com; ends Sept. 5.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; closed to the public from Monday through Sept. 9; 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Ghost Army inflatable tank on display through Sept. 5, which is part of the Bill Blass 100th anniversary and includes history of the Ghost Army and some of Bill Blass’ artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY AND TUESDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; preshow starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org; ends Sept. 4.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Moser Park; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“It’s A-Maize Thing” – Salamonie Lake’s corn-themed event; various events throughout both days; kids corn carnival from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, corn hole tournament at 5 p.m., create corn husk dolls at 7:30 p.m.; 9214 W. Lost Bridge West Road, Andrews; $7 in-state vehicles, $9 out of state.
SATURDAY
Chess on the Riverfront – Noon to 6 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; chess clubs and local players offer friendly competition and basic instruction; free.
Elks 155 Benefit Car Show – 1 to 5 p.m.; Classic Café, 4832 Hillegas Road; cars, trucks and bikes; $10 entry fee, $15 day of show; proceeds go to Northeast Indiana Honor Flight and veterans.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; new temporary location at Paradise Spring Historical Park, 351 W Market St.; ends Sept. 24.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Post Miami 1755 – Historical reenactments; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free but donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org.
SUNDAY
Classic Bicycles Auburn – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; features judged display of vintage lightweight bicycles, as well as sales of bikes and bicycle parts with vendors; Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; $16 admission for both show and museum.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.