COMEDY
FRIDAY
Leanne Morgan – “The Big Pantry Tour”; 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets from $26.75 to $46.75; tickemtaster.com or 424-5665.
SATURDAY
Jim Breuer – “Freedom of Laughter Tour”; 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, Wabash; tickets from $25 to $75; 260-563-1102 or honeywellarts.org.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Harvester Homecoming Festival – Celebrates history of Harvester and Navistar with a Harvester classic truck show; former IH/Navistar Engineering Center, 2911 Meyer Road; for information and hours, go to harvesterhomecoming.com.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online and ages 3 and up, free members and 2 and under; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Ghost Army inflatable tank on display through Sept. 27, which is part of the Bill Blass 100th anniversary and includes history of the Ghost Army and some of Bill Blass’ artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY AND TUESDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; preshow starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org; ends Sept. 4.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Haley Elementary School, 2201 Maplecrest Road; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.
SATURDAY
Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; Miami games with Diane Hunter; $7 adults, $5 students and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.
Stepping and Spoken Word – By The Art Leadership Center; 3 to 5 p.m.; 5110 Smith St.; hosted by Bridge of Grace; free.
Summer Community Celebration – Hosted by Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males; noon to 9 p.m.; McMillen Park; features performance by En Vogue, information booths, food trucks; free.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.
SUNDAY
Open Streets – Noon to 4 p.m.; provides participants with a safe place to bike, walk and play along the 1.5-mile corridor along Calhoun Street; rock climbing, dance classes and performances, a BMX-style pump track, mini-golf and live animals; free; openstreetsfw.org.
Back to School Skating Party – 1 to 4 p.m.; Bell’s Skating Rink, 7009 Indiana 930, New Haven; free skate rental, snacks and backpack giveaway; hosted by Adams Township Trustee Office.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THURSDAY
Cirque Italia – 7:30 p.m.; 5629 St. Joe Road; features aerialists, pirate fights, knife juggling, crossbow act and Wheel of Death performances; ends Aug. 14; tickets, 941-704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com.
THEATER
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“The Comedy of Errors” – Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 12 and younger; www.wagonwheelcenter.org.