COMEDY
SUNDAY
“Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour” – 7 and 9:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36.25 to $96.25; fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com or 424-5665.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Check Mark – 8 to 11 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
HOLIDAY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Festival of Trees – Hosted by John Paulding Historical Society; for information, go to Facebook page; free.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” temporary exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Sunday; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Sunday.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Fort Wayne Village Marketplace – 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse, 3946 Ice Way; $5, free for ages 12 and younger; fortwaynevillagemarketplace.com.
SATURDAY
Artisans and Innovators Expo – 9:30 to 12:30 p.m.; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; showcases variety of local businesses, as well as artists, photographers, quilters and textile creators; free.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
SPORTS
FRIDAY
Komets – vs. Toledo Walleye; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SATURDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; ticketmaster.com.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“The Christmas Express” – All for One Productions; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; PPG ArtsLab, 303 E. Main St.; $22, $19 seniors, $15 students; 422-4226 or allforonefw.org; ends Nov. 20.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theater, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $18, $16 seniors, $5 students and 18 and younger; pfw.edu/theatre or 481-6555; ends Nov. 19.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Into the Breeches” – Arena Dinner Theatre; welcome party at 6:15 p.m., dinner served at 7 p.m. and performance at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226.
“Dracula” – Trine University Theatre; 7:30 p.m.; T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts, Angola; $10, $5 ages 12 to 18; trine.edu/furth.
SATURDAY
“A Little Night Music” – A concert featuring sights and sounds from stage and screen; 7 and 8:30 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Van Wert, Van Wert, Ohio.