Peter and the Starcatcher

From left, Sarah Hobson as Peter, Olivia Albertson as Molly and Evan Snaufer as Stache in Purdue University Fort Wayne’s performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

COMEDY

SUNDAY

“Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour” – 7 and 9:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36.25 to $96.25; fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com or 424-5665.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Check Mark – 8 to 11 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

HOLIDAY

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Festival of Trees – Hosted by John Paulding Historical Society; for information, go to Facebook page; free.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” temporary exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Sunday; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Sunday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Fort Wayne Village Marketplace – 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse, 3946 Ice Way; $5, free for ages 12 and younger; fortwaynevillagemarketplace.com.

SATURDAY

Artisans and Innovators Expo – 9:30 to 12:30 p.m.; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; showcases variety of local businesses, as well as artists, photographers, quilters and textile creators; free.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Komets – vs. Toledo Walleye; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.

SATURDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“The Christmas Express” – All for One Productions; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; PPG ArtsLab, 303 E. Main St.; $22, $19 seniors, $15 students; 422-4226 or allforonefw.org; ends Nov. 20.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theater, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $18, $16 seniors, $5 students and 18 and younger; pfw.edu/theatre or 481-6555; ends Nov. 19.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Into the Breeches” – Arena Dinner Theatre; welcome party at 6:15 p.m., dinner served at 7 p.m. and performance at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226.

“Dracula” – Trine University Theatre; 7:30 p.m.; T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts, Angola; $10, $5 ages 12 to 18; trine.edu/furth.

SATURDAY

“A Little Night Music” – A concert featuring sights and sounds from stage and screen; 7 and 8:30 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Van Wert, Van Wert, Ohio.