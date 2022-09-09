COMEDY
SATURDAY
Socks and Undies Comedy Show – Featuring comedian Elvis Ali; 8 p.m.; Eagles 958, Kendallville; donate new socks and underwear for the homeless or pay admission for show; elviscomedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Grabill Country Fair – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; food, music, games, monster truck rides, food contests, pony and buggy rides, vendors; grabillcountryfair.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Fort Wayne Arts Festival – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; features local and regional artists in variety of mediums.
SUNDAY
Monarch Festival – Noon to 5 p.m.; Eagle Marsh barn, 6801 Engle Road; vendors, education stations, kids activities, live music, food trucks and native plant giveaway; hosted by Little River Wetlands Project; free.
THURSDAY
Ossian Days – 3 to 9 p.m.; food, music, rides; downtown Ossian; ends Sept. 17; ossiandays.com.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; closed to the public through Friday; 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Paris Dream of 2018” features work of artist Susie Taylor Suraci through Nov. 13.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com. Screening of World War II documentary, “The Ghost Army,” by Rick Beyer at 5:30 p.m. Friday; free.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Bill Blass 100th anniversary which includes history of the Ghost Army and some of Bill Blass’ artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Foster Park Trailhead, Pavilion 1; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
9/11 Remembrance – 10 a.m.; Trine University campus, Angola; memorial service will be by the flags in front of C.W. Sponsel Administration Building.
SATURDAY
“The Ghost Army” screening – 10 to 11:30 a.m.; features book signing by author Rick Beyer and dialogue about documentary; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.
Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Huntertown Family Park, Huntertown; open air market featuring produce, artisans and boutiques.
Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze – Also pumpkin patch; 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; operates every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30; amazingfallfun.com.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; new temporary location at Paradise Spring Historical Park, 351 W Market St.; ends Sept. 24.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
West Central Home and Garden Tour – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; features tours of homes and gardens in the historic West Central neighborhood; presale tickets are $13 or $15 day of, children ages 12 and younger free; also, live music and free ArtsFest; for more information or to purchase tickets, go to westcentralneighborhood.org/tour-info/
Dino Days – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; scientific study of animals, archeological dig and wild dinosaur encounters; for more information, go to kidszoo.org; also Sept. 17 and 18.
SUNDAY
Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown – Noon to 5 p.m.; visit 23 Fort Wayne attractions and museums for free; get passport at visitfortwayne.com or pick one up at Visitors Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; attractions listed at visitfortwayne.com.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“The Odd Couple” – Pulse Opera House; female version of Neil Simon’s comedy; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 1/2 Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org or 260-375-7017; ends Sept. 25.
“Steel Magnolias” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $15 ages 23 and younger, $20 ages 60 and older and adults $25; fwcivic.org or 424-5220; ends Sept. 18.