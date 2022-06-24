DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Junkyard; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Jeff McDonald; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Greekfest – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; food, live music, dancing; free admission until 4 p.m., after $5 and free for ages 16 and younger; for more information on events and entertainment, go to FortWayneGreekFestival.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Covington Art Fair – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Covington Plaza, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd.; features more than 90 artists, jazz music and food trucks.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; tour buildings of replica fort, talk with soldiers about military life on Saturday and Sunday; free donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org; ends July 31.
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs. Mud Day on Wednesday.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory –
“Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends Sunday; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition from Wednesday through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistory center.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Flow the St. Joe – Late-registration available between 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Riverside Gardens, 14701 Schwartz Road, Leo-Cedarville; hosted by St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative Partnership; leisurely paddle from the covered bridge in Spencerville back to Leo-Cedarville; preregister at eventbrite.com under “Flow the St. Joe”; $25 ages 18 and older and $15 for ages 17 and younger.
SUNDAY AND TUESDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; pre-show starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Life Bridge Church; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
THURSDAY
Light up the Night Bike Ride – 9 p.m.; Pickett’s Run park, 400 block of East Washington Street, Bluffton; add lights to bikes, skates, scooters, strollers, wheelchairs; free.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Renaissance Cruise-In – 5 to 8 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; $15 registration for show cars; music and food trucks; free admission; hosted by city of Fort Wayne.
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.
SATURDAY
Warrior Appreciation Day/Vietnam Commemoration Event – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Churubusco Town Park, Churubusco; features car show, motorcycle ride, speakers, demonstrations from Noble County Sheriff’s Department, K-9 demonstrations and military displays; free for veterans; freewill donations accepted; hosted by Leatherneck Coffee Club of Northern Indiana.
Fort Wayne Pugfest – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $5, $15 family.
Celebrate Pride – 11 a.m. workshop, 12:30 to 4 p.m. entertainment and activities, including drag show, music, kids activities and food trucks; Plymouth Church, 501 W. Berry St.
Extension Master Gardener Garden Walk and Plant Sale – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Display Gardens of Allen County, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.
SUNDAY
“Grandma’s Boy” – Silent-film screening with accompaniment of Grande Page pipe organ by Clark Wilson; 3 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10; free for ages 12 and younger and 65 and older.
ARCH Historic Home & Garden Tour – Features 12 homes and two gardens in Wildwood Park; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $15 advance, $20 day of event, $10 for ages 5 to 18 and free for ages 4 and younger; ticket booths along Fillmore Street and in the Park at the Point where North and South Washington roads diverge; archfw.org.
Chess on the Riverfront – Noon to 6 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; chess players from Fort Chess Club and Take A Stan Chess Club will offer basic instruction and friendly competition; free.
Fort Wayne Record & CD Show – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Classic Café, 4832 Hillegas Road; free admission.
“An Encounter with Thomas Jefferson” – 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Wawasee High School Auditorium, Syracuse; features Jefferson reenactor J.D. Sutton; followed by 7:30 p.m. Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Patriotic Pops concert at Oakwood Resort Inn; free; www.chautauquawawasee.org.
Godfathers Geared Up for Kids – 11 a.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; features poker run, bands, car and bike shows, carnival-style games, bounce house, auctions; hosted by Godfathers Motorcycle Club Charities; free but freewill donations accepted; poker run is $20 a hand; godfathersmc.com.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Matilda the Musical” – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Honeywell Center, Wabash; $10.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Bright Star” – Arena Dinner Theatre; dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $40; 422-4226 or
“Mary Poppins Jr.” – 5 p.m.; Honeywell Center, Wabash; $8.