Covington Art Fair

More than 90 artists will be at the Covington Art Fair happening Saturday and Sunday in Covington Plaza.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion dance – Junkyard; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance Jeff McDonald; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

ALL WEEKEND

Greekfest – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; food, live music, dancing; free admission until 4 p.m., after $5 and free for ages 16 and younger; for more information on events and entertainment, go to FortWayneGreekFestival.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Covington Art Fair – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Covington Plaza, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd.; features more than 90 artists, jazz music and food trucks.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; tour buildings of replica fort, talk with soldiers about military life on Saturday and Sunday; free donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org; ends July 31.

Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs. Mud Day on Wednesday.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory –

“Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends Sunday; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition from Wednesday through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistory center.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

Flow the St. Joe – Late-registration available between 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Riverside Gardens, 14701 Schwartz Road, Leo-Cedarville; hosted by St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative Partnership; leisurely paddle from the covered bridge in Spencerville back to Leo-Cedarville; preregister at eventbrite.com under “Flow the St. Joe”; $25 ages 18 and older and $15 for ages 17 and younger.

SUNDAY AND TUESDAY

Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; pre-show starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Life Bridge Church; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

THURSDAY

Light up the Night Bike Ride – 9 p.m.; Pickett’s Run park, 400 block of East Washington Street, Bluffton; add lights to bikes, skates, scooters, strollers, wheelchairs; free.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY

Renaissance Cruise-In – 5 to 8 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; $15 registration for show cars; music and food trucks; free admission; hosted by city of Fort Wayne.

Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.

SATURDAY

Warrior Appreciation Day/Vietnam Commemoration Event – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Churubusco Town Park, Churubusco; features car show, motorcycle ride, speakers, demonstrations from Noble County Sheriff’s Department, K-9 demonstrations and military displays; free for veterans; freewill donations accepted; hosted by Leatherneck Coffee Club of Northern Indiana.

Fort Wayne Pugfest – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $5, $15 family.

Celebrate Pride – 11 a.m. workshop, 12:30 to 4 p.m. entertainment and activities, including drag show, music, kids activities and food trucks; Plymouth Church, 501 W. Berry St.

Extension Master Gardener Garden Walk and Plant Sale – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Display Gardens of Allen County, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.

SUNDAY

“Grandma’s Boy” – Silent-film screening with accompaniment of Grande Page pipe organ by Clark Wilson; 3 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10; free for ages 12 and younger and 65 and older.

ARCH Historic Home & Garden Tour – Features 12 homes and two gardens in Wildwood Park; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $15 advance, $20 day of event, $10 for ages 5 to 18 and free for ages 4 and younger; ticket booths along Fillmore Street and in the Park at the Point where North and South Washington roads diverge; archfw.org.

Chess on the Riverfront – Noon to 6 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; chess players from Fort Chess Club and Take A Stan Chess Club will offer basic instruction and friendly competition; free.

Fort Wayne Record & CD Show – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Classic Café, 4832 Hillegas Road; free admission.

“An Encounter with Thomas Jefferson” – 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Wawasee High School Auditorium, Syracuse; features Jefferson reenactor J.D. Sutton; followed by 7:30 p.m. Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Patriotic Pops concert at Oakwood Resort Inn; free; www.chautauquawawasee.org.

Godfathers Geared Up for Kids – 11 a.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; features poker run, bands, car and bike shows, carnival-style games, bounce house, auctions; hosted by Godfathers Motorcycle Club Charities; free but freewill donations accepted; poker run is $20 a hand; godfathersmc.com.

TUESDAY

AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

WEDNESDAY

Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Matilda the Musical” – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Honeywell Center, Wabash; $10.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Bright Star” – Arena Dinner Theatre; dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $40; 422-4226 or

arenadinnertheatre.org.

“Mary Poppins Jr.” – 5 p.m.; Honeywell Center, Wabash; $8.