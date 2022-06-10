BOOKS
THURSDAY
Scientist-author Robin Wall Kimmerer – Book signing and discussion of “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants”; 6:30 p.m.; auditorium of Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; $20; to register, go to acreslandtrust.org/specialevents or call 637-2273; hosted by ACRES Land Trust.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Germanfest – Various dates and times; for more information on events, go to germanfest.org.
WEDNESDAY AND
THURSDAY
Huntington Heritage Days – Downtown Huntington; various times and events; go to http://visithuntington.org/event/huntington-heritage-days-june-15-19-2022; ends June 19.
HOLIDAY
SUNDAY
Elders Jubilee – Juneteenth Macknificent Freedom Fest; 2 to 4 p.m.; Turner Chapel, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd.; $20; honors community elders brunch, awards and live entertainment; more information and to register, MacknificentFreedomFest.com.
MONDAY
Taste of Culture – Juneteenth Macknificent Freedom Fest; 6 to 8 p.m.; The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; includes food trucks, buskers, music, cultural displays; more information, MacknificentFreedomFest.com.
THURSDAY
Reggae Fest – Juneteenth Macknificent Freedom Fest; 6 to 9 p.m.; The Health Hut Wellness Center, 3304 Fairfield Ave.; food and music; more information, MacknificentFreedomFest.com.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; tour buildings of replica fort, talk with soldiers about military life on Saturday and Sunday; free donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org; ends July 31.
Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 26; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition from Wednesday through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; pre-show starting at 6 p.m.; ski shows on Tuesdays and Sundays; free; www.lakecityskiers.org.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Fort Wayne Quilt Fest – Hosted by Appleseed Quilters Guild; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $8 one day, $12 both days; $15 for schoolhouse mini workshops wristband; features hundreds of quilts, vendor mall, demonstrations and boutique; for more information, go to fwquiltfest.com.
SATURDAY
Historic Harrison Hill Home and Garden Tour – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; features tour of 10 historic homes and gardens and two churches; tickets are $15 advance at HarrisonHillFW.com or $18 day of event, free for ages 12 and younger; tickets can be picked up in the grassy boulevard of South Harrison Street; parking available at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Harrison Hill Elementary or through neighborhood; for more information, go to HarrisonHillFW.com.
Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Huntertown Family Park, Huntertown; open air market featuring produce, artisans and boutiques.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“Siege of Fort Wayne 1812” – Re-enactment by Historic Fort Wayne; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, but donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org.
SUNDAY
Grande Page Pipe Organ and silent film – Screening of “Blood and Sand” with organ accompaniment by Dennis James; 3 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10, free for ages 12 and younger and 65 and older.
TUESDAY
River Drums – 4 to 10 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; drumming, dancing, music and food trucks; free.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“The Unseen” – Playground 630; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Kettler Hall Studio Theatre, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $20; 416-4461 or playground630@gmail.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Bright Star” – Arena Dinner Theatre; dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $40; 422-4226 or arenadinnertheatre.org; ends June 25.
“Cinderella!” – Wagon Wheel Center; 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 to college student and $15 ages 12 and younger; www.wagonwheelcenter.org.