DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
BBQ RibFest – 11:30 a.m.; food, live entertainment; free admission until 5:30 p.m., after cost is $6 ages 18 and older, $3 ages 8 to 17 and free for ages 7 and younger Friday and Saturday and $3 all day Sunday; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; for more information on entertainment and times, go to bbqribfest.com.
Huntington Heritage Days – Downtown Huntington; various times and events; parade 10 a.m. Saturday; JeFFFest Sunday on East Franklin Street; go to visithuntington.org/event/huntington-heritage-days-june-15-19-2022.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Rockford Community Days and Art Festival – 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; fireworks at 10 a.m. Friday; food, events, car show, arts festival, vendors, live entertainment; Shane’s Park, Rockford, Ohio; for more information on times and events, go to Facebook page.
THURSDAY
Greekfest – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; food, live music, dancing; free admission until 4 p.m., after $5 and free for ages 16 and younger; for more information on events and entertainment, go to FortWayneGreek
Festival.org; ends June 26.
HOLIDAY
SATURDAY
Juneteenth Macknificent Freedom Fest – Art Leadership Center Promenade, begins at 11:30 a.m. at Optimistic Beauty Salon, 3415 Warsaw St., from Oxford Street to McMillen Park; Mack Fest All-Star Basketball Showcase, 2 p.m. at McMillen Park; $25; more information, MacknificentFreedomFest.com.
SUNDAY
Juneteenth Commemoration – Juneteenth Macknificent Freedom Fest; virtual presentation of Healing Racial Trauma with Dr. Joy DeGruy from 12:30 to 4 p.m.; for more information or Zoom link, Macknificent FreedomFest.com.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; tour buildings of replica fort, talk with soldiers about military life on Saturday and Sunday; free donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org; ends July 31.
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory –
“Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 26; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Father’s Day in the Garden on Saturday and Sunday.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum –
“Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition from Wednesday through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com. Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” beginning Wednesday through Sept. 30.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; pre-show starting at 6 p.m.; ski shows on Tuesdays and Sundays; free; www.lakecityskiers.org.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Rockhill Park, Catalpa Street and West Jefferson Boulevard; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.
SATURDAY
Vintage & Handmade Market – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; along Main Street in Roanoke; live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; discoverroanoke.org.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Dino & Dragon Stroll – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. sensory-friendly session Saturday; features life-like and life-size dinosaurs; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $27.99.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THURSDAY
Art on the Bricks – 6 to 9 p.m.; food, music and local artists; North Manchester Center for History, North Manchester.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Bright Star” – Arena Dinner Theatre; dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 719 Rockhill St.; $40; 422-4226 or arenadinnertheatre.org; ends June 25.