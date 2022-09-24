Giving back
Lake City Bank donated $10,000 to the Community Foundation of Whitley County. In celebration of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, the bank donated $150,000 in $10,000 gifts to 15 community foundations in Indiana where the bank operates.
Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana received the 2022 Heart of the Community award from CareSource, which included $28,000. The money will be used to expand the agency’s Family Caregiver Program.
The 31st annual YMCA Camp Potawotami golf tournament raised more than $31,000 to benefit the camp and construction of a new high-ropes course.