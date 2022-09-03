Giving back
• NIPSCO employees volunteered at Wellspring Interfaith Social as part of the company’s 12th annual Charity of Choice campaign. Employees, with the support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, have been donating during the month of August. By the end of the month, more than 100 NIPSCO employees had volunteered at 15 different events throughout northeast Indiana.
• The Veteran Endowment Fund, created by Jerry Rathburn, founder of Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, to assist veterans and their families in northeast Indiana gave the following money to DeKalb County organizations: Quiet Knight Veteran Assistance, $1,000; St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc., $1,000; Inspiration Ministries, $1,000; and High n’ Tight Lawn Services, $2,000. To donate to the fund through the Community Foundation DeKalb County, go to www.cfdekalb.org.
Founders named
Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation announced the following founders of the Eli Lilly Lifetime Founders Society. Founders who give contributions of $100,000 or more over the course of their lifetimes are given the honor. They are: Doug and Carolyn Anderson, Ron and Tami Baumgartner, Tom and Nancy Cottrell, the late William A. “Reno” Freihofer, Joe and Maria Hinrichs and Andrew, Sarah and Anna Hinrichs, Jim and Pat Marcuccilli, Tom and Joan Marcuccilli, the late Joan Buletty Slocum and Tom and Nancy Yoder.