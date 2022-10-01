Giving back
St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is hosting its annual Friends of the Poor Walk 2 p.m. Sunday at Parkview Field, 1300 Ewing St. Registration will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. To donate or register in advance, go to www.fopwalk/event/2713. For more information on St. Vincent de Paul Society, go to svdpsfw.org.
Fort Wayne Ballet and the American Red Cross is having a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at 1212 E. California Road. Those who donate can receive a buy-one-get-one-free ticket voucher for the ballet’s upcoming performance of “Dracula.”
The 2022 Walk to Save Lives Fort Wayne is today at Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The walk raises money to support transplant recipients and families of organ and tissue donors, as well as awareness of organ donations. Cost is $30 and $12 for ages 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit Indiana Donor Network Foundation.