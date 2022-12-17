Special event
Pedal City Beer Garden, 1215 W. Main St., will have a “Shop for Your Favorite Pet” event from 1 to 5 p.m. today. Pet items include toys, accessories, costumes and other items. Proceeds donated to Pet Solutions Rescue.
Giving back
Fort Wayne Elks Lodge 155 made $10,000 donations to each of the following: Easter Seals Arc, Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Harbor House, Erin’s House for Grieving Children, ICAN: Indiana Canine Assistant Network, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, VA voluntary services, Kops N Kids, Guns N Hoses and Boys & Girls Clubs.