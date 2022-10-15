Giving back
Quilts of Honor will present 13 quilts Nov. 5 to veterans at the Kruse Plaza in Auburn. Quilts of Honor has about 20 members who have made 80 quilts for military veterans since they began in 2019. The quilters’ mission is to honor veterans with a quilt and accept donations of fabric and money.
Award
Peg Heinze, outreach specialist for the Allen County Public Library’s Library at Home program, was awarded the 2022 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. Heinze has been the leader of the library’s at-home program since 1986. The program works to provide access to books and library materials to residents with mobility and transportation challenges.