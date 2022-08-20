Giving back
Heritage Lions Club gave $1,300 for the purchase of a picnic table for Monroeville Park.
Pathfinder Services received $7,000 from 1st Source Foundation to support its VITA program, which offers volunteer income tax assistance to lower income individuals and families.
Elks Lodge 155 has donated money to the following organizations this year: Easterseals Arc, $20,000; Erin’s House for Grieving Children, $10,000; Ronald McDonald’s House, $10,000; Partners in Autism, $5,000; Boys & Girls Club, $10,000; Turnstone, $5,000; Summit Equestrian, $10,000; Mizpah Shrine transportation, $20,000; Down Syndrome Association, $5,000; McMillen Park scholarships for three seniors, $3,000; Human Agricultural Co-op scholarships for three seniors, $3,000; Boy Scout Troop 460, $2,000; Community Harvest Food Bank, $7,500; Riley’s Children’s Hospital, $5,000; Turn to Serve, $10,000; Camp Watcha Wanna Do, $5,000; Children’s Hope House, $10,000; Boomerang Backpack, $7,500; Penny Pitch, $5,000; and Prime Teams, $10,000.