Giving back
Brightpoint received a $20,000 grant from the Lincoln Financial Foundation to assist families in northeast Indiana through the Family Development program, a voluntary, in-home program.
BABE of Whitley County, a nonprofit organization that provides resources and a community for Whitley County families, raised more than $8,000 in its annual Cutest Kid Contest.
The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has partnered with the Cedar Creek Women’s Club to create a legacy fund. The women’s club dissolved June 30, but members wanted their philanthropic work to continue. The club served women and children in Allen County and donated to various organizations. The new fund will support four organizations that support women and children in Allen County: Grabill Food Bank, Erin’s House for Grieving Children, Charis House and Miss Virginia’s Food Bank.
Lake City Bank donated $10,000 to Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. To mark the bank’s 150th anniversary, the bank donated $150,000 to 15 community foundations in Indiana counties where the bank operates in the form of $10,000 gifts.