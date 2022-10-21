Have you stocked up on Halloween candy yet? Better question: If you have already stocked up on Halloween candy, do you still have any left for the trick-or-treaters?

We know. The struggle is real.

But it’s nearly that time, so if you’re handing out the candy or planning to go door to door with the kids, here are some trick-or-treat times in the area that you should know.

Adams County

Berne

5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27

Decatur

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Geneva

5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Allen County

Fort Wayne

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Huntertown

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Leo-Cedarville

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

New Haven

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Downtown: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Woodburn

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

DeKalb County

Ashley

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

Auburn

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Downtown: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Butler

4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29

Garrett

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Downtown: 4 to 5 p.m.

Hamilton

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Hudson

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Waterloo

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Huntington County

Andrews

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Huntington

5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Markle

5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Roanoke

5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Warren

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Kosciusko County

Etna Green

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Leesburg

6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Mentone

5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Milford

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

North Webster

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Pierceton

5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Silver Lake

5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Syracuse

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Warsaw

Downtown: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28

5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Winona Lake

5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Noble County

Albion

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Avilla

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Kendallville

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Downtown: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29

Rome City

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Steuben County

Angola

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Fremont

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Hamilton

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Orland

5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Wabash County

North Manchester

5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Roann

5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Wabash

5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Downtown: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Wells County

Bluffton

5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Downtown merchants: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Outlying merchants: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Ossian

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Whitley County

Churubusco

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Downtown: Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 29

South Whitley

5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29