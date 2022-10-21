Have you stocked up on Halloween candy yet? Better question: If you have already stocked up on Halloween candy, do you still have any left for the trick-or-treaters?
We know. The struggle is real.
But it’s nearly that time, so if you’re handing out the candy or planning to go door to door with the kids, here are some trick-or-treat times in the area that you should know.
Adams County
Berne
5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27
Decatur
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30
Geneva
5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Allen County
Fort Wayne
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Huntertown
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Leo-Cedarville
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
New Haven
6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Downtown: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Woodburn
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
DeKalb County
Ashley
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29
Auburn
6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Downtown: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Butler
4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29
Garrett
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Downtown: 4 to 5 p.m.
Hamilton
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Hudson
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Waterloo
6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Huntington County
Andrews
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Huntington
5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Markle
5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Roanoke
5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Warren
6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Kosciusko County
Etna Green
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Leesburg
6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Mentone
5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Milford
6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
North Webster
6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Pierceton
5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Silver Lake
5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Syracuse
6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Warsaw
Downtown: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28
5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Winona Lake
5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Noble County
Albion
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Avilla
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Kendallville
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Downtown: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29
Rome City
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Steuben County
Angola
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Fremont
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Hamilton
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Orland
5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Wabash County
North Manchester
5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Roann
5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Wabash
5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Downtown: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Wells County
Bluffton
5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Downtown merchants: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Outlying merchants: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Ossian
6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Whitley County
Churubusco
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Downtown: Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 29
South Whitley
5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29