When Clean Drains Fort Wayne wraps up this year, the project will have created more than 70 sidewalk drain murals, placed thousands of drain markers and installed a wall mural near Promenade Park to stand as a lasting legacy.
The collaboration between Friends of the Rivers and Fort Wayne City Utilities began in 2021 as a 3-year initiative to raise awareness of what flows into the city’s rivers through storm drains.
“We have 29,000 storm drains,” co-chair Irene Walters says of the city. “When we started the program, 22,000 of them were unmarked, which means a medallion next to the drain that says ‘only rain in the drain.’ ”
The program is looking to mobilize volunteers to mark drains this summer and will have a Clean the Drains Day on Sept. 23 to encourage members of the community to clear drains and place medallions.
It’s not difficult, Walters says. Each person gets a neon green vest for safety, gloves, glue, medallions and trash bags for debris.
“My friend and I did 50 of them in an hour and a half,” she says.
Leading up to Clean the Drains Day, artists in July and August will be working on 11 new drain murals and restoring pieces from the past two years that have been damaged by construction or wear.
All the drain art has been sealed, but the pieces aren’t meant to be permanent and some of drain murals from previous years can’t be restored. Walters says organizers learned an interesting fact during this project: New concrete needs to cure for a few years before it will hold paint.
The deadline for artists to apply for drain murals was this week.
Friends of the Rivers is accepting applications through Wednesday for apprentices to help with the legacy mural in August and September.
Selected apprentices will work alongside local artist Alexandra Hall to create the mural on panels, which will be installed on the side of TJ Nowak Supply facing the historic Wells Street Bridge at Promenade Park. If that building is ever sold or torn down in the future, the panels can be removed and installed elsewhere.
The mural will remind people that we have to keep our rivers clean by not letting debris and junk go down the storm drains, Walters says. It will be dedicated during Clean Drains Fest at the park Sept. 23.
For details about helping place medallions, where to find current drain murals and Clean Drains Fest, go to FORFW.org.