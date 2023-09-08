A mural is coming to life in the basement of a downtown parking garage, but it won’t stay there for long.
Alexandra Hall and five artist apprentices have been creating the Clean Drains Legacy Mural on panels that will be hung on the side of TJ Nowak Supply facing Promenade Park near the Historic Wells Bridge.
The 2,000-square-foot mural will remind the public to help keep the city’s rivers clean by not letting debris and junk go down storm drains, Clean Drains Fort Wayne co-chair Irene Walters told The Journal Gazette in the spring.
The work is set to be dedicated Sept. 23 during Clean Drains Fest at the park. The festival from 1 to 4 p.m. will include live music and food trucks.
This is the final year of the Clean Drains Fort Wayne Be River SmART project, a collaboration between Friends of the Rivers and Fort Wayne City Utilities. The three-year project has raised awareness of what flows into the city’s rivers through storm drains – in part – by creating more than 70 sidewalk drain murals.
While the sidewalk murals are of a more temporary nature, Hall’s mural is considered a legacy piece of the project. The panels can be installed elsewhere if they need to be removed from the Nowak building.
“Public art has transformed our Downtown, and it is an honor to contribute to the collection of work in this community,” Hall says in a news release from Downtown Fort Wayne. “Artwork is a wonderful mechanism for storytelling and education. Our waterways are such a valuable regional asset, and I am happy to help share the story of the work City Utilities, Friends of the Rivers, and other partners have done to keep our waterways clean for future generations.”
Paid artist apprentices for the project are Karen Bulmahn, Laura Monnier, Bonnie Andrews, Debbie Kuntz and Lily Martin.
Volunteers have also been cleaning drains and installing “Only Rain in the Drain” medallions. That work continues Sept. 23 on Clean the Drains Day.
For more information about the festival and Clean Drains Fort Wayne, including photos and locations of the sidewalk murals, go to FORFW.org.